Vijay Gohil takes Mumbai to the brink of semis

Mumbai are three wickets away from reaching another Ranji Trophy semifinal and two matches shy of annexing their 42nd title. But tell this to coach Chandrakant Pandit and he would ask for caution. “This match is not over yet and the title is still a long way away. Cricket is an unpredictable game.”

The fourth day of the quarterfinal between Mumbai and Hyderabad in Raipur finished with Hyderabad needing 111 more runs to win with three wickets in hand. Three wickets in the last half hour on Monday from left-arm spinner Vijay Gohil tilted the balance in the defending champions’ favour. Gohil finished the day with five for 28 from 10 overs as Hyderabad finished the day at 121 for seven in their second innings. “Gohil’s strength is his consistency (in line and length). He is getting the confidence from his teammates and bowling without fear. We have a young team but the dressing-room atmosphere is helping the youngsters prosper. Every player in this team is treated equally,” Pandit told this paper.

Brief Scores: Mumbai: 294 & 217 vs Hyderabad: 280 & 121 for 7 (Anirudh 40 not out; Vijay Gohil 5/28).