Vijay Hazare Trophy: In List-A final, A-lister KL Rahul boosts Karnataka’s hopes

Late on Monday evening, the Karnataka team management received confirmation that KL Rahul would be joining the squad for Tuesday’s Vijay Hazare Trophy final against Saurashtra. “He joined us at 7pm this evening. He will be playing tomorrow,” manager Siddharam told The Indian Express. Rahul was part of India’s 15-member squad that returned from South Africa. Rahul will provide further ammunition to his state side’s heavy-duty batting line-up. With 633 runs, opener Mayank Agarwal sits on top of the list of run-getters list in this List-A tournament. Apart from Mayank’s blitz at the top, the team’s stellar run — they have dropped only one game so far — would not have been possible without crucial contributions from their captain Karun Nair (279 runs) and home-grown talents such as Ravikumar Samarth (299 runs) and Pavan Deshpande (261 runs).

But nothing sums up Karnataka’s bench strength better than their bowling attack. Their young pace attack, comprising Prasidh Krishna and Pradeep T, played a huge role in dismantling a dour Maharashtra for a paltry 160 in the semifinal at Kotla. The duo have ensured the team does not miss the services of their experienced fast bowlers Vinay Kumar and Abhimanyu Mithun, who missed out out due to injuries. Karnataka’s pacers were well complemented by their steady off-spinner K. Gowtham, who has continued his prolific run from the Ranji trophy.

“Despite playing on dead tracks, our fast bowlers have done really well. Even in the spin department, K Gowtham has been doing really well… Batting has been our strength but even on this flat surface in Kotla, getting Maharashtra out for 160 was commendable,” said coach PK Shashikant on the eve of the final. “Shreyas (Gopal) has been around for a while, getting us those wickets at crucial moments. Prasidh has been our find [of the season]. He didn’t play the Ranji Trophy, but in the T20s and now in the one-dayers, he’s been a revelation again. Even Pradeep and Ronit are doing very well. If you look keenly, whenever they’ve been given the opportunity, they’ve contributed.” Shashikant will be hoping that this is precisely the kind of cohesion that would finally bring them a trophy at the fag end of the domestic season.

Saurashtra journey to the final isn’t very different from Karnataka’s either. On the surface, their batting looks solid, bolstered by India players Cheteshwar Pujara and Ravindra Jadeja. Captain Pujara, for his lofty standards, has had a tepid run with 289 runs. Jadeja’s belligerence in the middle order has helped Saurashtra in tense chases. However, a side strain has severely hampered his bowling. Saurashtra’s attack has been emboldened with the efforts of their other all-rounders Prerak Mankad (202 runs and 3 wickets) and Chirag Jani (152 runs and 10 wickets), who have made telling contributions. Saurashtra coach Sitanshu Kotak reckoned that the performances of these domestic players has been this season’s biggest takeaway. “We have performed well despite injuries. Someone like Robin (Uthappa) is also not fit. I had to at least play one among Robin and Jadeja. Also the bowling performance is a testimony to our bench strength,” he explained.

Apart from Saurashtra’s all-rounders, another bright spot this season has been the confidence and poise shown by Arpit Vasavada, their effervescent middle-order batsman. The 29-year-old, who comes from Cheteshwar Pujara’s academy in Rajkot, found himself out of favour with the selectors during the Ranji season. His indifferent form in the long-format had proven to be his undoing. He has been impressive since his comeback in the Syed Mushtaq T20 tournament. “He has been finishing off matches for us. He has been vital in the middle order,” Kotak added.

Uthappa uncertain

That apart, Robin’s Uthappa’s ankle injury is an area that Kotak will have to address. The 32-year-old was rested for the semifinal against Andhra in order to give him ample time to recover. Kotak has used both his veterans — Uthappa and Jadeja wisely — rotating them at several junctures in this tournament. He knows that apart from his impressive line-up of home-grown players, he will need both these veterans to be fit and firing against Karnataka. If that happens, Saurashtra could finally end their title drought.

