Ranji Trophy 2017: Vidharbha’s transformation has happened because of coach Chandrakant Pandit, says Wasim Jaffer

Vidharbha’s string of good performances in the Ranji Trophy this year, went one notch higher when they dumped 41-time winners, Mumbai out of the domestic championships. Opening up on the successful show this year, veteran Wasim Jaffer has credited coach Chandrakant Pandit for the marked improvement.

“It’s been a great season for Vidarbha so far. This transformation has happened because of Chandu (coach Chandrakant Pandit). He is one of the best things to have happened to Vidarbha. We worked on the process rather than thinking too far. When you follow the process without thinking about anything, results are bound to come,” Jaffer said while talking to cricbuzz.

“Chandu has brought a lot of discipline and work ethic into the side. He has made the boys realize what is Ranji Trophy. He made them think that they can go on to win it. I think winning against Punjab, that too by an innings, was a big morale-booster, especially with Yuvraj (Singh) in the side. We beat both Punjab and Bengal with a bonus point,” he added.

Jaffer also said that mindset of the entire team is positive and not a single member of the squad is backing off from a challenge. “Nobody here wants to lose, that is why probably I am enjoying and that is why we are winning. At different stages, everyone has performed well and that explains the quality of this side. You can’t pinpoint one or two players.”

Jaffer, who has been with the team as a player-cum-coach, also explained his role in the side. “My role, first of all, is to play well, and then pass on my knowledge to the players. If I see anyone struggles, I just go and talk to him and try to help him improve. In Mumbai, the youngsters have so many people to speak to, but in Vidarbha, they lack good players to interact with. There are limited options here. My role has increased a little bit here. But at this stage of my career, I am enjoying what I am doing,” he said and added that Vidarbha have the players with the potential to represent India.”

