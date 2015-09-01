VIDEO: Indian players celebrate in dressing room after historic feat

By: Express Web Desk | Updated: September 1, 2015 5:01 pm
The Indian Cricket Team toiled hard on the final day at SSC, Colombo as they registered a fabulous victory over Sri Lanka by a margin of 117 runs to take the series 2-1.
The team rejoiced this historic feat soon after as the likes of Ajinkya Rahane, Virat Kohli were seen flashing the victory sign in a video posted by the Indian Cricket Tean on its Facebook page.
“Smiles, cheers and a lot of fun. A peek into #TeamIndia’s dressing room after the Test series win.” the caption of the video read.
