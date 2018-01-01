Vidarbha Ranji Trophy-winning team to receive cash award of Rs 3 crore

Vidarbha won their maiden Ranji Trophy on Monday. (Source: PTI) Vidarbha won their maiden Ranji Trophy on Monday. (Source: PTI)

The Vidarbha Cricket Association announced an award of Rs 3 crore to the Ranji Trophy winning team, on top of the cash prize of Rs 2 crore by the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI). Vidarbha created history on Monday by winning their maiden Ranji Trophy, comfortably defeating Delhi by nine wickets in the final in Indore.

VCA President Anand Jaiswal said, “This is a great moment for Vidarbha cricket, and the association will give Rs 3 crore to the players.”

BCCI CEO Rahul Johri also congratulated the champions. “Heartiest congratulations to Vidarbha on winning their first #RanjiTrophyFinal. Thank you MPCA for being such gracious hosts @BCCI,” Johri tweeted.

Heartiest congratulations to Vidarbha on winning their first #RanjiTrophyFinal. Thank you MPCA for being such gracious hosts @BCCI — Rahul Johri (@RJohri) 1 January 2018

Acting president CK Khanna said, “It has been a tremendous performance by the Vidarbha team. I congratulate them on their stupendous show.”.

Vidarbha chased down the 29-run target with a day to spare at the Holkar Stadium, which hosted the title clash of the tournament for the second successive time. Trailing by 252 runs, Delhi lost opener Kunal Chandela with just 32 runs on the board. And a bigger blow was dealt on the seven-time winners when Gautam Gambhir was adjudged out lbw off Gurbani to a ball that seemed to be heading down the leg side.

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd