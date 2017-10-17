Ranji Trophy: Vidarbha drub hosts Punjab, win by an innings and 117 runs

Yuvraj Singh plays against Vidarbha during a Ranji match at PCA Stadium in Mohali on Monday. (Express Photo by Jasbir Malhi) Yuvraj Singh plays against Vidarbha during a Ranji match at PCA Stadium in Mohali on Monday. (Express Photo by Jasbir Malhi)

A SIX-WICKET haul by A Karnewar (6 for 47) in Punjab’s second innings helped visitors Vidarbha drub hosts Punjab by an innings and 117 runs in a second round Group D match in Ranji Trophy at IS Bindra PCA Stadium on Monday. After Vidharbha ended their first innings at 505 runs, Punjab were bundled out for a paltry total of 227 runs in their second innings to hand the win to Vidarbha.

Trailing by 344 runs after Vidarbha’s first innings ended at a mammoth total of 505 runs, Punjab openers Manan Vohra and Jiwanjot Singh added 32 runs for the opening wicket before Jeewanjot was caught by Wasim Jaffer off the bowling of A Wakhare in the 14th over. Vohra and Pargat Singh added 67 runs for the second wicket in 14.5 overs before Pargat was removed by A Karnewar at an individual score of 28 runs. Pargat faced 49 balls and hit three boundaries and one six during his stay at the crease.

Ten balls later, Vohra too fell after completing his half-century as he was clean bowled by Karnewar to make the Punjab scoreboard read 98 for 3 in 30.2 overs. Wakhare removed Mayank Sidhana in the 36th over to make it 113 for 4 for Punjab and when Wakhare picked up the wicket of last match double centurion Abhishek Gupta off the next ball, all seemed lost for Punjab.

Skipper Yuvraj Singh and Abhishek Sharma stitched together a sixth-wicket partnership of 59 runs to revive some hopes for the hosts but Yuvraj fell at an individual score of 42 runs off the bowling of Karnewar in the 54th over. Yuvraj smashed six boundaries and two sixes during his 87-ball stay at the crease. Indian U-19 star Abhishek Sharma played a knock of 49 runs and missed his half-century by a single run as he was caught by Wakhare off the bowling of Karnewar in the 67th over. Sharma hit six boundaries and one six during his 86-ball stay at the crease. The last three Punjab wickets fell for seven runs as Punjab lost the match by an innings and 117 runs.

Earlier in the day, Vidharbha ended their first innings at a score of 505 runs. Ganesh Satish was the star for Vidharbha in the first innings as he played a knock of 164 runs while S Ramaswamy scored 161 runs. The duo had added 178 runs for the fourth wicket for Vidarbha. For Punjab, Abhishek Sharma claimed four wickets for 136 runs. Punjab had scored a total of 161 runs in their first innings in the match.

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App