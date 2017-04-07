Vidarbha Cricket Associations the first to receive funds from BCCI CoA after adopting Lodha recommendations

The Committee of Administrators (COA) has intimated the apex court that the VCA has adhered to the new norms and their funds are being released. (Source: File) The Committee of Administrators (COA) has intimated the apex court that the VCA has adhered to the new norms and their funds are being released. (Source: File)

The Vidarbha Cricket Association (VCA) became the first state unit of BCCI to receive annual financial grant after having adopted the new constitution as per Lodha Committee recommendations.

In their third ‘Status Report’ that has been submitted to the Supreme Court, the Committee of Administrators (COA) has intimated the apex court that the VCA has adhered to the new norms and their funds are being released.

In the report, annexure A sub clause 5 states that Vidarbha has formally adopted Memorandum of Regulations as per new constitution with all Lodha Committee recommendations being adhered to.

The new constitution has also been approved by BCCI’s legal team, after which COA has decided to release the funds.

“It is around Rs 20 crore annual grant that VCA will be getting. They are on right track as per Supreme Court directive. The moment other state units adopt new constitution unconditionally, they will also get their funds,” a senior BCCI functionary told PTI.

In fact, all the state units that had organised Tests and ODIs have been told to raise their invoices and all payments will be disbursed as per Supreme Court directive of March 24.

Interestingly, in one of the sub clauses of Annexure B, an FAQ is being answered in bold that states that no disqualified state unit member can neither attend any BCCI meeting nor represent BCCI at any forum.

The FAQ is a stern reminder for all N Srinivasan loyalists, who are trying to clear his name as the nominee at the Special General Meeting on April 9.

As they had informed the state units yesterday through a letter, the Status Report had a plea seeking directions on BCCI nominee at the ICC meeting on April 27 and 28.

