Victoria third-grade bowler Nick Gooden bags triple hat-trick

Nick Gooden picked up a double hattrick. (Source: Facebook)

A Victorian third-grade cricketer Nick Gooden achieved an extraordinary feat when he claimed a triple hat-trick (when a bowler bags five wickets on consecutive deliveries) against Latrobe in the Central Gippsland cricket competition for Yallourn North. Gooden scalped a total of eight wickets in 10 balls and eventually returned with figures of 7/18. Six of the dismissals were bowled while one was lbw

“There’s nothing special about it — there’s definitely no pace involved,” Gooden was quoted as saying by Weekend Sunrise. “The general plan when we got out there was just to get off as quick as we could so we could get on the frothies. I said to the boys ‘let’s just roll through these guys and get off and have a beer’. I think we were having a beer at about three o’clock.”, he said.

Talking about his bowling, Gooden suggested that he wasn’t bowling “well” in the middle.

“I just roll the arm over, I’m not fast or anything like that. I really wasn’t bowling very well,” said Gooden and added, “I started with two wides … one was a big off-side wide and the other was a big leg-side wide and everyone was laughing at me. But for some reason I just couldn’t miss, and I hadn’t trained or anything so it was out of control.”

