Veteran Rumeli Dhar to replace injured Jhulan Goswami for T20I series

Rumeli Dhar returned to the Indian women’s cricket team. (Source: AP) Rumeli Dhar returned to the Indian women’s cricket team. (Source: AP)

Veteran all-rounder Rumeli Dhar returned to the Indian women’s cricket team for the remaining three T20 Internationals against South Africa in place of an inured Jhulan Goswami, ending a six-year hiatus.

The women’s selection committee was forced to make this change after pace spearhead Goswami suffered an injury to her heel ahead of the first T20 International.

The pacer recently became the first female cricketer to take 200 ODI wickets in the second match against South Africa, which India won by 178 runs at Kimberley.

Goswami, an ICC Women Cricketer of the Year in 2007, had earlier broken Australian Cathryn Fitzpatrick’s record of highest wickets in women ODIs.

Indian women registered a comprehensive nine-wicket win in the second match yesterday and lead the T20I series 2-0.

India Women’s T20I squad:

Harmanpreet Kaur (captain), Smriti Mandhana (vice-captain), Mithali Raj, Veda Krishnamurthy, Jemimah Rodrigues, Deepti Sharma, Anuja Patil, Taniya Bhatia (wicket-keeper), Nuzhat Parveen (wicket-keeper), Poonam Yadav, Rajeshwari Gayakwad, Shikha Pandey, Pooja Vastrakar, Radha Yadav, Rumeli Dhar.

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App