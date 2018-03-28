“Very harsh” Twitter reacts to Steve Smith, David Warner 12 month ban

Presents Latest News
Steve Smith, David Warner have been banned for a period of 12 months by Cricket Australia after being found guilty of breaching code of conduct.

By: Express Web Desk | Published: March 28, 2018 2:19 pm
Steve Smith and David Warner have been banned for a period of 12 months by Cricket Australia. (Source: AP)
After investigation into the ball-tampering incident, Cricket Australia announced on Wednesday that Steve Smith and David Warner have been banned for a period of 12 months while Cameron Bancroft has been banned for nine months. Smith and Warner have also been banned from captaining Australia for a period of two years.

The decision was taken by the cricket federation after the three were found to have breached Article 2.3.5 of the Code of Conduct, which relates to conduct at any time that is contrary to the spirit of the game, unbecoming of a representative, harmful to the interests of the game, or bringing the game into disrepute.

Additionally, Smith and Warner have also stepped down as captains of Rajasthan Royals and Sunrisers Hyderabad respectively for the 2018 IPL season. Here is how the world of cricket reacted to Smith and Warner being banned for 12 months:

“The team has made a set plan that we’re going to cheat to help us win this game of cricket. I’m appalled that it was even thought about.” 