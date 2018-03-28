“Very harsh” Twitter reacts to Steve Smith, David Warner 12 month ban

Steve Smith and David Warner have been banned for a period of 12 months by Cricket Australia. (Source: AP) Steve Smith and David Warner have been banned for a period of 12 months by Cricket Australia. (Source: AP)

After investigation into the ball-tampering incident, Cricket Australia announced on Wednesday that Steve Smith and David Warner have been banned for a period of 12 months while Cameron Bancroft has been banned for nine months. Smith and Warner have also been banned from captaining Australia for a period of two years.

The decision was taken by the cricket federation after the three were found to have breached Article 2.3.5 of the Code of Conduct, which relates to conduct at any time that is contrary to the spirit of the game, unbecoming of a representative, harmful to the interests of the game, or bringing the game into disrepute.

Additionally, Smith and Warner have also stepped down as captains of Rajasthan Royals and Sunrisers Hyderabad respectively for the 2018 IPL season. Here is how the world of cricket reacted to Smith and Warner being banned for 12 months:

So with the one year ban on Smith and Warner and also a 2 year captaincy ban on both, think India will be favourites when they tour Australia later this year. Wonder, who will captain Australia at the World Cup. Aaron Finch ? — Mohammad Kaif (@MohammadKaif) March 28, 2018

I must admit 12 months is a very harsh ban. 6 months I thought was right but clearly this reflects the uproar in Australia. It means they miss the India series and have little time to get ready for the World Cup — Harsha Bhogle (@bhogleharsha) 28 March 2018

Whoa…12 months ban for both Smith and Warner. Don’t see either of them playing in the IPL too. #SandpaperGate — Aakash Chopra (@cricketaakash) 28 March 2018

I honestly do not believe any other country would have handed its captain and lead player a 12 month ban for attempted ball-tampering — Harsha Bhogle (@bhogleharsha) 28 March 2018

