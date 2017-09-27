Vernon Philander ruled out of Bangladesh Test series

Vernon Philander is recovering from a lower-back problem. (Source: Express File) Vernon Philander is recovering from a lower-back problem. (Source: Express File)

Vernon Philander, who is recovering from a lower-back problem, has been ruled out of the Bangladesh Test series. The seamer was initially set to miss the opening Test. Philander is scheduled to feature in fourth and fifth round of first-class matches for his team the Cobras and could also play in the Boxing Day Test against Zimbabwe.

Philander is on road to recovery from the back problem he picked in England. It made his miss the fourth Test at Old Trafford and the seamer has not played any cricket since then.

The seamer has briefed Faf du Plessis about the situation and the captain has urged him to focus on fitness.

“It’s international sport, you’ll always find criticism. As long as it’s constructive, then I’m all for it. You’ve got to take it on the chin,” Philander was quoted as saying by Independent Media . “Myself and Faf had a good chat afterwards, the way the two of us nailed down things was quite constructive at the end of the day. As long as you’re open and honest with each other, that’s the key thing. He made his view clear and obviously I made mine clear to him. As long as we understand each other, we’ve got a road to walk together.”

Without Philander, South Africa will rely on the services of Morne Morkel, Kagiso Rabada, Duanne Olivier and Andile Phehlukwayo in Bangladesh Test series. Chris Morris is also injured and not likely to be fit before mid-October.

