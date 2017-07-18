Vernon Philander is becoming the new Jacques Kallis, says Faf du Plessis

Vernon Philnader played a critical role in South Africa’s win in second Test. (Source: Reuters) Vernon Philnader played a critical role in South Africa’s win in second Test. (Source: Reuters)

England suffered their biggest Test defeats in terms of runs after they lost the second Test against South Africa at Trent Bridge. South Africa set a target of 474 runs but bowled England for just 133 and captain Grameme Smith credited pacer Vernon Philander for his all-round effort in the win, comparing him with former South Africa all-rounder Jacques Kallis.

“He’s becoming the new Jacques Kallis the way he’s batting,” said du Plessis. “He’s a fantastic cricketer. When there’s something there (in the pitch), he’s probably the best in the world at doing something with it.”

Philander made contributions with both bat and ball in the match as he scored 54 and 42 coming in at number seven in the first and second innings respectively. He also took three wickets for 24 runs in 10 overs in the second innings.

Though he is far away from Kallis’ outstanding record in Tests, Philander has made himself a permanent member of the team at least. Kallis made 45 Test centuries and took 292 wickets. His hundreds came at an average of more than 55 while he bowled at an average of 32.65.

Philander was given the role of an all-rounder after South Africa lost the first Test at Lord’s and Du Plessis said that he was glad that Philander took the responsibility.

“We left a batsman out to play two all-rounders, with that comes extra responsibility. With the promotion to number seven, I backed his technique and he responded by getting crucial runs in this game. He stepped up to the plate,” he said.

Philander, known for his ability to swin the ball both ways late, gave little in the England and picked up two wickets before Lunch on Day 4. He explained that he knows his strengths.

“With the moving ball here it’s difficult because you can’t just leave me, with the odd one nipping back. I’m looking to attack off-stump consistently and that makes life difficult for those left-handers,” he said. “With the addition of Chris, our attack is even greater because we’ve got four seamers now. It’s exciting to be part of it and to lead an attack.”

About Du Plessis captaincy, which was spot on in the second Test as he batted first and put some exact fields, Philander said that he has no sense of panic.

“The calmness around him and his leadership, it’s massive,” said Philander. “There’s no sense of panic when the team’s backs are against the wall… It makes it so much easier.”

