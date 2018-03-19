Vernon Philander has got to deal with the consequences of his tweet, says Cameron Bancroft

Vernon Philander’s original tweet claimed that Smith ‘gave KG the shoulder’ and ‘could have avoided any contact’. Vernon Philander’s original tweet claimed that Smith ‘gave KG the shoulder’ and ‘could have avoided any contact’.

Australian opener Cameron Bancroft said that Vernon Philander’s inflammatory Twitter post (which Philander later claimed was the handiwork of hackers) on the Steve Smith-Kagiso Rabada incident has given fresh sledging ammunition for the Kangaroos ahead of the third Test at Cape Town. Earlier, Philander had expressed his views on Twitter saying, ‘Smith gave KG the shoulder’ and he ‘could have avoided any contact’. But he later retracted the statement saying his account was hacked. However, the Australian opener has given hints that the African seamer might well have to deal with the consequences now.

Speaking to the reporters, Bancroft said, “If our banter is anything like it has gone this series I’m sure it will be brought up at some stage to get under someone’s nerves.”

“That’s boys being boys playing cricket. Who can hurt someone’s feelings the most. It seems to be a bit that way,” cricket.com.au quoted him saying.

“We saw the tweet. It was obviously quite popular there for a little while. I can’t really comment. I don’t know if he wrote it or if his account was hacked or not. I can’t really say for him. That’s his opinion, isn’t it, and he’s got to deal with the consequences of that now, not us,” he added.

Meanwhile, Bancroft also gave his insights on the Proteas attack and said, “They are all very different bowlers. Vernon Philander doesn’t bowl fast but when the ball is reverse-swinging he’s still difficult to play. I think all of their bowlers are unique in different ways.”

