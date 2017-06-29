Venkatesh Prasad has not applied for India head coach job but ‘keen to contribute as assistant or bowling coach’

Venkatesh Prasad has played 33 Tests for India. Venkatesh Prasad has played 33 Tests for India.

In the latest news reports that emerged on Thursday, former India fast bowler Venkatesh Prasad has joined the race to be become the coach of the Indian cricket team. But, according to a Cricbuzz report, Prasad has said that he has not applied for the position of head coach.

The former pacer, however, admitted that he would like to work with the Indian team as an assistant or bowling coach. He also said that he is ready to work with Ravi Shastri or Virender Sehwag if they become the coach.

“I’ve not applied for the head coach’s role yet and might not do so before the deadline,” Prasad told Cricbuzz. “However, I’m very much keen to contribute to Indian cricket as an assistant coach or a bowling coach. I can work under Ravi Shastri or Virender Sehwag or whoever becomes the head coach and bring in my experiences as an international cricketer and a former coach.”

The Cricket Advisory Committee gives the freedom to head coach to pick his own set to assistant coaches. India had Bharat Arun as bowling coach but he was removed when Anil Kumble took over as head coach. R Sridhar is still the fielding coach while Sanjay Bangar is the batting coach.

“I’m not sure whose prerogative it is to pick the assistant or bowling coaches but if the legends at the CAC – Sachin Tendulkar, Sourav Ganguly and VVS Laxman consider me worthy, I will be more than happy to work towards the betterment of Indian cricket,” Prasad said.

