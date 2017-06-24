Varun Soragamvi scalps ten wickets in an innings during KSCA third division league match

During a KSCA third division league match, medium pacer Varun Soragamvi bagged a ten-wicket haul in the innings for his side Loyd foundation against Guledagudda cricket team in Bagalkot. The bowler returned with figures of 10/36 to bundle out the opponents for 70 runs in 15 overs. He cleaned up five batsmen in the process while trapped two in front of the stumps and others were caught.

Soragamvi displayed a fantastic spell of bowling but later he also impressed everyone with his batting abilities. Varun scored 58 runs in 20 deliveries that included 10 boundaries and two maximums to anchor his side to a win by 2 wickets and 9 overs to spare.

Soragamvi who was awarded the man of the match award for his incredible allround performance hails from Bagalkot and is pursuing engineer at BMS College in Bangalore.

The youngster produced a magical spell of medium pace bowling to get into the elite tally of bowlers with ten wickets in a single inning.

The first instance of the feat came during a Test match between England and Australia when English bowler Jim Laker bagged 10 wickets in the second innings to guide his side to a win by an innings and 170 runs. Earlier, in the first innings, he returned with figures of 9/37 to grab a world record of scalping 19 wickets in a single Test match.

Former Indian captain Anil Kumble too picked 10 wickets in an innings. He achieved the feat in 1992 against Pakistan at the Feroz Shah Kotla Stadium to hand India a win by 212 runs.

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd