Usman Khawaja set to lead Australia A against South Africa

Usman Khawaja has come into the RPS squad as a replacement for Kevin Pietersen. (Source: Reuters File) Usman Khawaja has come into the RPS squad as a replacement for Kevin Pietersen. (Source: Reuters File)

Cricket Australia have selected two 14-player squads for the Australia ‘A’ tour to South Africa, which gets underway in July. Australian batsman Usman Khawaja and all-rounder Glenn Maxwell will be captain and vice-captain of the four-day squad respectively.

We have opted for a well-balanced squad featuring some experience blended with younger players, with an emphasis on building our depth for the future,” said national selector, Trevor Hohns.

“This is a great chance for these players to experience foreign conditions against quality international sides and really test their skills.

“With an upcoming Test Series in South Africa early next year it is also an opportunity to impress with their performances and put their names forward for consideration.”

“Khawaja is a proven leader and has captained Australia ‘A’ before, he will gel nicely with Glenn who recently had some captaincy experience in the IPL and we believe will respond well to this extra responsibility,” said Hohns.

South Australian batsman Travis Head will lead the one-day side during the tour.

“Travis is a capable young leader and he will benefit from the opportunity at this level. “There were some senior players that missed out on an opportunity this time round but this will certainly not detract from their chances of representing Australia in the future.” Hohns added.

The Australians will depart for South Africa on July 8.

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App now

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd