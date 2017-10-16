Selection policy creating a lot of instability in the team: Usman Khawaja

Usman Khawaja has said that the policy of chopping and changing is hurting the stability in the Australian side. (Source: AP) Usman Khawaja has said that the policy of chopping and changing is hurting the stability in the Australian side. (Source: AP)

After being dropped from the Tests in Bangladesh and India, Australian batsman Usman Khawaja has questioned the selection policy and raised concerns over the same.

Stating that the policy of chopping and changing in the squad led to instability in the team Khawaja, while speaking to ABC radio said, “It is very hard to develop your game and play some consist cricket if you’re not getting consistent opportunities overseas, which I haven’t been getting. It’s frustrating but I’ve just got to focus on what’s in front of me. I’d love to win an Ashes series – I haven’t done that yet. They never used to do it before, I’m not really sure why they do it now. It creates a lot of instability in the team I reckon, going in and out for everyone.”

“I know as captain of Queensland I try and avoid that as much as possible; players I pick in the first game, I try to stick with them as long as possible because they’ll always be the best players on the park. For some reason, it seems like lately in Australia that the best players always seem to be the next guy in, which I don’t totally agree with.”

Commenting on the current scenario he said, “I think the Australian team is pretty stable. I’m confident the selectors already know what their make-up of the team is going to be for the first Test,” Khawaja said. “There might be a few positions up for grabs depending on what happens in the Shield games but I’m pretty confident they know what they’re expecting.”

