Usman Khawaja is a class player and needs backing, says Michael Hussey

Former Australian batsman Michael Hussey has come out in support of Usman Khawaja after the left-handed batsman continued his disappointing run in the first Test against Bangladesh. Khawaja scored one run each in both innings in the first Test of the two-match series against Bangladesh.

“You shouldn’t be judging someone on a couple of innings, and in one of those innings he [Khawaja] was run-out. He hasn’t played any cricket for so long, so it’s going to take time for him to get back in and get up to speed with that match hardness. Even in the IPL he just sat on the bench the whole time, so it’s difficult and it’s going to take a little bit of time,” Hussey told cricket.com.au.

Talking about his ability, Hussey went on to say that Khawaja is a “quality” player and needs backing at this stage of his career to get fruitful results.

“I know there’s going to be doubters out there but (Khawaja is) a quality player. He’s class, and if you show the faith, show that you believe in him, you’ll get the best out of him. If you start chopping and changing, and sending those messages that you’re not backing him, then you’re going to get these inconsistent performances,” he said.

“And it’s shown with someone like Nathan Lyon – he throughout his career has had a lot of doubters, but the selectors have shown faith in him over a period of time and believed in him, and look at him now; he’s repaid that in spades. I think Usman Khawaja is in the same boat: we know he’s a good player, we know he’s got class, (so) just show that belief and faith in him and he will repay it in spades, I promise you,” Hussey added.

It may be recalled here that Australia lost the first Test match by 20 runs after failing to chase a target of 265 runs.

