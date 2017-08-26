Usman Khawaja, Ashton Agar picked in Australia XI for first Test against Bangladesh

Usman Khwaja and Ashton Agar were also included in the Test squad for India series but did not feature in any of the Test. (Source: AP) Usman Khwaja and Ashton Agar were also included in the Test squad for India series but did not feature in any of the Test. (Source: AP)

Australia’s captain Steve Smith confirmed on Saturday that opening batsmen Usman Khwaja and left-arm spinner Ashton Agar are all set to play the first Test against Bangladesh, which begins on Sunday in Mirpur.

Khwaja and Agar were included in the Test squad for India series but did not feature in any of the Test. India won the four match Test series 2-1. During a press conference, Smith expressed his views on Khwaja and said, “I think he’s a player who has worked very hard on playing against spin. I know he didn’t get an opportunity in India, but he spent a lot of time in the nets working on lots of things and finding different ways to play and I’m sure that’ll hold him in good stead for this series as well.”

Agar has made a comeback into the side after four years and will accompany Nathan Lyon to strengthen Australia’s spin attack. Agar last played a Test match in 2013 Ashes against England at Lord’s.

Speaking on Agar’s return, Smith said, “I think he’s come a long way over the last year particularly. He’s been bowling very well in the nets. His lengths have been exceptional so if he can get those right in the game I’m sure he’ll have a big impact for us.”

Apart from Khwaja and Agar, Australia will play Matthew Wade as their wicket-keeper instead of trying Peter Handscomb. Australia’s opening pair looks set with David Warner and Matthew Renshaw at the top. The pace bowling will see the likes of Josh Hazlewood and Pat Cummins.

Ahead of the first Test, Bangladesh captain Mushfiqur Rahim said that Bangladesh can surprise the visitors with their performance, “They are a very good team. But we have the ability to beat them on our home soil. For that, we will have to play really well.”

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd