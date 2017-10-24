Used to travel unreserved and stay in hostels, says Mithali Raj

(From left) Mithali Raj, Rahul Dravid and Jhulan Goswami spoke about women’s team’s progress. (Source: PTI) (From left) Mithali Raj, Rahul Dravid and Jhulan Goswami spoke about women’s team’s progress. (Source: PTI)

For the Indian women’s cricket team captain Mithali Raj, their nine-run loss at the hands of England in the final of World Cup at Lord’s still saddens her but she feels it is only after their recent feat that women’s cricket has gone through a transition period. However the 34-year-old said that the youngsters have to wait a long time to get their due from the government and board.

Lengthy gap after World Cup: Obviously (it has affected us)…but I think it has done well as we have got a platform where we could talk about women’s cricket, talk about women cricketers and how women’s cricket has gone through a transition period. Next year is going to be far busier than this year. We have a lot of series lined up and it is pretty much back to back. We start off with a tour to South Africa followed by home series. We start our season in December with domestic cricket.

Indian cricketers in foreign leagues: It would have been good if some of the women cricketers would have had played in other foreign leagues. But again I would say that a gap is needed to promote women’s cricket. When you make it big, like play in the World Cup, you need to have time so that you can promote women’s cricket and women’s cricketers. And there are some of the players who have been playing Big Bash League (BBL) and it has helped their game.

Tough initial days: Way back in 90’s, it was very difficult for both (Raj and Jhulan Goswami) of us to go through the journey where in U-16 and U-19 we had to travel in unreserved trains and used to stay in hostels. And it continued when the women’s cricket was under WCI (Women’s Cricket Association of India). In India we need to make it big before getting some recognition and support from the government.

Have You Tried These 15 Minutes Recipes Yet?

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd