USD 660,000 prize money for Women’s World Cup winner: ICC

Ahead of the upcoming Women’s World Cup in England, the International Cricket Council announced that the winning team will bag a handy prize money of USD 660,000. In the tournament, eight teams will be playing for the coveted championship. The tournament will be played from June 24 to July 23.

It may be recalled here that the ICC had earlier declared that the total prize money for the tournament would be USD 2 million. The runner-up will win USD 330,000 and the losing semifinalists will bag USD 165,000 each. However, the teams which will leave the tournament after the group stage will get USD 30,000 each. Noticeably, each win in the group stage will coincide with a USD 20,000 in the bag for the winning team.

Earlier, in a statement released ICC Chief Executive David Richardson said, “The ICC Women’s World Cup is the pinnacle of the women’s game and as such the players should be rewarded appropriately. Two million dollars is the first step towards greater parity and recognition. The change will not happen overnight but the women’s game is crucial to the global growth of cricket.”

Meanwhile, the opening match of the tournament will be held between New Zealand and Sri Lanka. One of the favourites in the tournament will be team India who will begin their tournament when they square-off against West Indies on June 29. India’s challenge will be led by their skipper Mithali Raj.

