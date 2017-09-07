Uttar Pradesh thrash Mumbai; Hyderabad, Kerala post wins 

Suresh Raina flattered to deceive yet again as he was scalped by medium-pacer Anjdeep Lad for just 9. Suresh Raina flattered to deceive yet again as he was scalped by medium-pacer Anjdeep Lad for just 9.

Uttar Pradesh stormed into the semifinals with a five-wicket win over Mumbai in a Group “D” match of the Kalpathi AGS-Buchi Babu Memorial All-India cricket tournament. Chasing 236 for a win, UP resumed at 43 for 1 and almost immediately lost overnight not-out batsman Mohammed Saif for 28.

UP captain Suresh Raina, aiming to make a comeback to the national side, flattered to deceive yet again as he was scalped by medium-pacer Anjdeep Lad for just 9. The left-handed Raina had not done well in the team’s first game against Chhattisgarh earlier.

Ekalavya Dwivedi and Akshdeep Nath added 118 runs for the fourth wicket in 25.5 overs to put UP on the road to victory.

Meanwhile, in Group “A”, Kerala bounced back after being beaten by TNCA President’s XI in the opener to thrash Assam by 240 runs with medium-pacer K M Asif picking up six wickets for 22 runs.

Haryana won a thriller against Saurashtra in Group “B”, thanks to Rohit Sharma’s knock of 85.

In Group “C”, Hyderabad coasted home to the target of 309 in 65.2 overs against Baroda, riding on half-centuries by Tanmay Agarwal (77), K Sumanth (82) and K Rohit Rayudu (65 no out).

Brief scores: Kerala 380 in 87.4 overs bt Assam 140 in 51.5 overs (Subham Mandal 55 (139b, 9×4), Abhisekh Thakuri 39, K M Asif 6 for 22, Vinod Kumar 2 for 43). Points: Kerala 4; Assam 0.

Saurashtra 236 in 52 overs lost to Haryana 240 for 9 in 72.5 overs (Guntash Veer Singh 40, Rohit Sharma 85 (142b, 9×4), Vandit Jivrajani 3 for 42, Dharmendra Jadeja 2 for 90, Jaydev Unadkat 2 for 33). Points: Haryana 4; Saurashtra 0.

Baroda 308 for 8 in 90 overs lost to Hyderabad 309 for 4 in 65.2 overs (Tanmay Agarwal 77 (71b, 11×4, 1×6), P Akshath Reddy 48, K Sumanth 82 (121b, 7×4, 1×6), K Rohit Rayudu 65 not out (117b, 1×4, 2×6), A Ashish Reddy 25 not out, Shlok Desai 2 for 35). Points: Hyderabad 4; Baroda 0.

Mumbai 235 in 70.3 overs lost to UPCA 237 for 5 in 58.2 overs (Eklavya Dwivedi 81 (142b, 11×4, 2×6), Mohd Saif 28, Akshdeep Nath 81 (108b, 13×4), Anjdeep Lad 3 for 64). Points: UPCA 4; Mumbai 0 (0).

