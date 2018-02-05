Unmukt Chand slams century in Vijay Hazare Trophy with broken jaw

Unmukt Chand scored a sublime hundred despite breaking his jaw. (Source: Twitter) Unmukt Chand scored a sublime hundred despite breaking his jaw. (Source: Twitter)

Becoming an opening batsman needs a lot of courage. Not only does he have to stand up to the fierce fast bowlers and face quick deliveries but also make runs of unplayable deliveries zipping past their nose. Over the years certain players have shown exceptional courage by not letting their injuries come in the way and still standing up and scoring runs; all for the love of the game and the never-ending desire to help the team. Recently, Delhi lad Unmukt Chand add his name to the exclusive list of players when he came out to bat with a broken jaw in the Vijay Hazare Trophy.

Chand, who is a former U19 world cup winning captain, was injured while practicing in the nets. However, he did not let the injury stand in his way and came out to bat for his team and even went on to score a sublime hundred. Chand went on to score 116 in 125 deliveries and hit 12 fours and three sixes as Delhi went on to post 307/6 against Uttar Pradesh.

And @UnmuktChand9 makes it. Well played Champ pic.twitter.com/CdWJeVllv8 — Shailendra Panwar (@ImShailu483) 5 February 2018

Cricket has witnessed similar instances of bravery. The sight of Anil Kumble bowling with a bandaged face in the Antigua Test of 2002, is one which Indian fans will never forget.

Opener Graeme Smith coming out to bat with a broken arm against Australia is another such instance. Lesser acts like Colin Cowdrey coming out with a broken hand against West Indies in 1963 is another example. Australia’s Rick McCosker also batted with a broken jaw helping his side win a Test.

