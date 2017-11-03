Wonder if people are undervaluring MS Dhoni’s experience, says Adam Gilchrist

Virat Kohli and MS Dhoni are seen multiple times during games mulling strategy. (Source: PTI) Virat Kohli and MS Dhoni are seen multiple times during games mulling strategy. (Source: PTI)

Virat Kohli leads the Indian cricket team in all three formats and has an aggressive leadership style that has been producing result for the team and him personally. The team currently sits top of the Test rankings and is on an unbeaten run of seven ODI series.

Alongside Kohli’s aggressive brand to lead the young side is the calm personality of former captain MS Dhoni. Recently there have been multiple examples of Dhoni calling the shots while Kohli would field on the boundary. MS would impart instructions to bowlers from behind the stumps and cheer the side on – in his own style.

Former Australia wicketkeeper Adam Gilchrist feels Dhoni’s presence in the short formats of the game is proving useful for the Indian team in more ways than one while questioning if his experience is being undervalued.

“He (Dhoni) is so versatile that he could possibly play anywhere between No. 3 and No. 7 and have an impact. I don’t see any evidence that he is letting the team down. I think they (India) probably benefit more than they realise by him just being around,” said Gilchrist on the sidelines of ‘Royal Stag Barrel Select Perfect Strokes’. “I love Virat and the young Indian players, and all their passion. But it’s always nice to be balanced with some experience. I wonder if people are undervaluing that experience and calmness (of Dhoni),” he added.

Even with question marks raised over Dhoni’s inclusion in the side with the prime focus being on the 2019 World Cup and the team structure, Gilly believes the decision should be up to the Indian team’s veteran – who would be 38 then. “He has always carried out his duty for his country without any issue. I don’t know if there is someone in the wings who adds more value to the Indian team than MS. In the next two years, anything can happen. I think MS will make the right decision when the time comes,” concluded Gilchrist.

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd