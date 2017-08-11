Underestimating West Indies can backfire for England, says coach Stuart Law

Stuart Law has warned England to not be complacent of the challenge at hand. (Source: Reuters) Stuart Law has warned England to not be complacent of the challenge at hand. (Source: Reuters)

West Indies are touring England for a three-match Tests series and the hosts will take on Windies in their first day-night Test match at next week. But West Indies coach Stuart Law while interacting with Daily Mail has warned the home side and suggested that they should not underestimate his team.

“There have been things said about this being a warm-up for the Ashes and as an Australian I know that is very much still the No. 1 series on the calendar,” Law told.

“England will want to take their players to Australia in good form but if they believe we’re just going to turn up and crumble it could backfire on them because we’re not thinking that way. I’m sure some see this as a mis-match and I’ve been involved in a few of those thought processes. Underestimating a side can be detrimental to a team’s health. If that’s the case with England now it will be great for us,” he added.

Talking about his upcoming assignment, Law insisted that he is totally focus on the series against England.

“If we can get Shannon Gabriel up to bowling a hundred miles an hour he could break a few hands and that would help Australia!” Law said jokingly. “No, we’re not out to hurt anyone. I’m not really bothered about Australia’s fortunes because right now I’m concentrating solely on West Indies and I’m looking forward to the challenge ahead,” he said.

“Steady improvement is our target but I believe if we play anywhere near our capabilities we’ve got the chance of nipping a Test match,” Law stated. “So regardless of the result of the series I’m pretty confident we will go close to upsetting certain people in the English public who doubt us when we get out there. “We’re achieving small targets all the time and long may that continue because we’ve got a massive wall to build and we can’t put it together in a week. We will do it slowly but make sure everything we do will benefit West Indies,” he added.

Mentioning about Chris Gayle’s availability for the longer format, the Australian suggested that he has expressed his desire to play Test cricket but they need to see whether the decision on him playing works out or not.

“The players who haven’t played Test cricket for a while still seem to have a thought bouncing around their heads that they want to,” said Law.

“Chris has expressed a desire to play Tests again but whether that becomes reality remains to be seen. He’s not 21 anymore and Test cricket is a lot longer than 20 or 50 overs. It’s just a matter of working out whether it can happen. If not we will keep on trying to find ways to make these kids better.”

