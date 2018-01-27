U-19 World Cup: India beat Bangladesh, set up semifinal with Pakistan

Shubman Gill hits one to the fence during his knock of 86 against Bangladesh in the quarterfinal of the U-19 World Cup in Queenstown, New Zealand, on Friday. Shubman Gill hits one to the fence during his knock of 86 against Bangladesh in the quarterfinal of the U-19 World Cup in Queenstown, New Zealand, on Friday.

Shubman Gill’s classy 94-ball 86 – the 18-year-old’s third half century of the World Cup – helped India post a competitive total before pacers Kamlesh Nagarkoti and Shivam Mavi showed just why they’ve been hyped to such an extent already, bowling quick and penetrative spells to snuff out Bangladesh’s challenge and set up a semi-final clash against Pakistan on Tuesday.

The headliner of the day though was all-rounder Abhishek Sharma. The left-hander walked in to a tricky scenario and provided the flourish in the end to take India to a big total. He followed up his half-century with two wickets with his teasing left-arm spin and put on a masterclass of how to snaffle catches at slip off genuine pace bowling to his senior colleagues in South Africa.

It was a dominant performance that further exemplified just why the three-time champions have come to New Zealand as firm favourites to add a fourth and have ticked every box to justify that billing. India won by 131 runs to set-up a clash with arch-rival Pakistan on Tuesday. But while the result points to a one-sided quarterfinal game at picturesque Queenstown, there was enough needling in the middle from both sides which made this a feisty affair.

For, every batsman from either side had to walk into a noisy cauldron throughout the day at the Queenstown Events Centre. The Bangladeshis were at their animated best, celebrating the Indian dismissals, especially those of Prithvi Shaw and a couple of others, like that’s all they had come for. And to be fair to them, they did do well to bowl out the mighty Indian batting line-up for 265 after Shaw and Shubman Gill had set up a terrific platform.

But the Bangladeshis perhaps hadn’t realized that they had also incited a rather hostile welcome to the crease for each of their batsmen. The Bangladeshi opening pair was the first to contend with it as a few of the fielders started loudly warning them in Bengali that a bouncer was coming their way before every ball from Mavi or the returning Ishan Porel.

The Indians stayed noisy and boisterous throughout the early part of the Bangladesh innings. Pinak Ghosh, the only Bangladeshi to go past 20 before eventually top-scoring with 43, started off rather sluggishly, and as he stumbled his way to 9 off 31, he was targeted with a slew of verbal volleys about how he’d just come to block and had no shots.

Ghosh responded with a pull-shot for four off the next delivery. But like the senior Indian team does so often against their newest Asian arch rivals, Shaw & Co had gotten into the minds of the Bangladeshis and had more or less won the battle already. Even captain Saif Hassan wasn’t spared as his arrival at the fall of the first wicket prompted a “yeh toh talwar maarta hai” statement from the slip-cordon.

Hassan and Ghosh did show some resistance against the pace of Nagarkoti and Mavi mixed with the guile of Shiva Singh and Anukul Roy, but once they fell, the inevitable collapse followed — Bangladesh losing seven wickets for 40 runs in that period. And the Indians didn’t have to put them under the pump anymore, they were doing it themselves. Nagarkoti stood out once more with his controlled aggression with the ball, and ended up with figures of 3/18, further enhancing his reputation as the find of the World Cup so far.

Gill, who was named man-of-the-match, revealed that the spite on the field had been prompted by an ill-tempered match a few months ago in the Asia Cup where it was Bangladesh’s turn to get stuck into the Indians. There was no spite in his stroke-play, however, and it remained elegant and eye-catching throughout, much like India’s overall performance as they trounced yet another Bangladeshi outfit, both on the field and in their minds, to get within two wins of another World Cup triumph.

WI beat Canada

Opener Keagon Simmons (166, 137b, 17×4) slammed the fifth-highest score in the tournament as the Windies scored a facile 187 runs victory over Canada to reach the Plate final, in which they will play Sri Lanka in Christchurch on Sunday, 28 January at the Bert Sutcliffe Oval in Christchurch.

Brief scores: India 265 all out in 49.2 overs (Shubman Gill 86, Abhishek Sharma 50, Prithvi Shaw 40; Qazi Onik 3/48) bt Bangladesh 134 all out in 41.1 overs (Pinak Ghosh 43; Kamlesh Nagarkoti 3/18, Abhishek Sharma 2/11) by 131 runs

