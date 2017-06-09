Under BCCI’s rules, I was absolutely not under a conflict of interest: Rahul Dravid

Ramachandra Guha had pointed out that a national coaching in charge of the U-19 side and an IPL team was a case of conflict of interest. File Ramachandra Guha had pointed out that a national coaching in charge of the U-19 side and an IPL team was a case of conflict of interest. File

After COA member Ramachandra Guha’s had brought up issues of conflict of interest in his resignation letter, former Indian opener Rahul Dravid has written to the COA explaining his stance.

Speaking to ESPNcricinfo, Dravid said, “Yes, I have written to the CoA explaining my position and explaining the background against which this perceived conflict of interest has happened,”. “By the BCCI’s conflict of interest rules, I was absolutely not under a conflict of interest. If the rules have changed midway through the contract, then I think it is unfair to criticise me for breaking the rules or twisting the rules to suit my convenience.

“My simple point is that, not only me but there are five or six of us who are in the same position. There needs to be clarity. If there is clarity, we will be in a position to take an informed decision. It is disappointing the way this got played out in the public without much understanding of the background.”

BCCI official, however, said it wasn’t necessarily a reaction to Guha’s letter.

“It’s not that this has suddenly cropped up today. Nobody is against resolving any of these issues,” the official told ESPNcricinfo. “You have to do it in a holistic manner and that’s a work in progress. And certain things have a certain process. You will have to figure out what the right framework is. It is not a situation-specific thing. You need to develop a framework that addresses conflict based on principles.”

