Under-23 Cricket Tournament: Jalandhar struggles as two Chandigarh bowlers turn stars with the bat, notch up centuries

Raman Bishmoi (left) with Pannu. Jasbir Malhi Raman Bishmoi (left) with Pannu. Jasbir Malhi

AFTER THEY helped Chandigarh restrict Jalandhar to a total of 155 in their first innings, bowlers Arpit Pannu and Raman Bishnoi smashed centuries to bail out their team from a precarious situation to a commanding position of 404 for 7 and a lead of 249 runs against Jalandhar on the second day of the final of the Punjab Inter-District U-23 Cricket Championships at IS Bindra PCA Stadium, Mohali. While Arpit Pannu remained unbeaten on 152 runs, Bishnoi scored 103 runs.

Resuming their first innings at an overnight score of 80 for 4 in 30 overs, Chandigarh lost overnight batsman Jagjit Sandhu when he was run-out by a direct throw from Sahil Lal. Sandhu played a knock of 19 runs and the fall of his wicket meant that Chandigarh were 103 for 5, 52 still short of Jalandhar’s first innings’ total of 155 runs. Talwinder Singh joined Raman Bishnoi and the duo added 45 runs for the sixth wicket. At this stage, Talwinder Singh was trapped LBW by off-spinner Gaurav Chaudhary at an individual score of 24 runs off 69 balls. Singh smashed three boundaries during his stay at the crease.

Bishnoi was then joined by Arpit Pannu and the duo added 152 runs for the seventh wicket and took the Chandigarh score to 300 runs. Bishnoi was the dominant partner in the partnership as he smashed ten boundaries and one six during his knock of 103 off 254 balls. Left-arm spinner Prerit Dutta trapped Bishnoi LBW and ended his 313-minute vigil at the crease. Earlier in the match, Bishnoi had claimed three wickets during Jalandhar’s first innings. The fall of Bishnoi’s wicket saw Arpit Pannu being joined by his twin Arjit Pannu and the brothers added 104 runs for the unbroken eighth-wicket partnership. Arpit Pannu remained unbeaten on a score of 152 runs off 211 balls and smashed 12 boundaries and three towering sixes during his knock.

On Monday, Arpit pannu had claimed five wickets during Jalandhar’s first innings. Arjit Pannu remained unbeaten on 38 as Chandigarh ended the day’s play at a first innings’ score of 404 for 7. For Jalandhar, Gaurav Chaudhary claimed three wickets fro 146 runs while Prerit Dutta claimed two wickets for 119 runs. With two days remaining in the match, Chandigarh have a healthy lead of 249 runs in the first innings and with three wickets in hand.

