Uncertainty ICC Chairman Shashank Manohar’s visit to Pakistan

It appears even if Manohar comes it will coincide with the visit of the World XI. (Source: PTI File) It appears even if Manohar comes it will coincide with the visit of the World XI. (Source: PTI File)

ICC chairman Shashank Manohar’s visit to Pakistan in August-September seems to have come across a roadblock due to political instability in the country caused by the revelations of Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif in the Panama Papers, according to PTI. The Pakistan Cricket Boarad had sought support from the Pakistan government for the provision of security arrangements for Manohar’s visit and the planned visit of the World XI.

Speculation rife is Nawaz Sharif may be ousted due to the controversy that surrounds him. According to PTI, Shaharyar Khan’s future as PCB Chairman is also under a cloud of doubt as he may step down before the World XI match.

Khan had first verbally invited the Indian head of the world body and later the PCB sent him a formal invitation.

With Shaharyar to be replaced by a new Chairman in August, it appears even if Manohar comes it will coincide with the visit of the World XI but at this point of time with just around six weeks remaining the tour seems unlikely due to the political scenario, according to PTI.

The PCB was over the moon after the ICC at its last board meeting approved the visit of the World XI to Pakistan in September to play three T20 Internationals.

Initially, the PCB had scheduled the visit of the World XI in late September but when it emerged that at this time some key international players would be unavailable the PCB decided to hold the tour in early September.

But given that the ICC is seeking top security arrangements and assurances for the World XI, which are yet forthcoming from the government to the PCB due to the uncertain political conditions in the country, it seems time is running out and if the World Eleven doesn’t come than Manohar’s visit is also unlikely to take place as reported by PTI.

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd