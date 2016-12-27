Unbeaten on 261, Gohel no longer a strokeless wonder

Gohel consumed 555 balls for his knock. Gohel consumed 555 balls for his knock.

Samit Gohel was called a strokeless wonder in Gujarat cricket circles. A strike rate of 36.01 in 27 First-Class matches before the ongoing Ranji Trophy quarterfinal against Orissa tells you why. Not that the 26-year-old Gujarat opener had limited range. Just that he didn’t have the confidence to play his shots.

“He used to defend even half-volleys during the early part of his innings. He could play all the shots but hardly used his full repertoire. He had a kind of mental block. I’m happy that he has managed to get over it,” Gujarat coach Vijay Patel told The Indian Express on a day when Samit scored his maiden double hundred in First-Class cricket, hitting 33 fours and a six, at a strike rate of 47.02.

At stumps on Day Four, he was batting on 261, all but securing Gujarat’s passage to the semifinal – for the first time since the 1950s, according to the team coach. Gujarat finished the day on 514 for eight in their second innings, having a lead of 578 with two wickets remaining. The team management will allow Samit to go for his triple ton on the final day.

“My plan was to play for the sessions and stay at the crease all day. It will be the same tomorrow,” Samit told this paper, admitting that he used to be overtly defensive earlier. “I had to change the mindset. Earlier, I used to be iffy about playing my shots unless I got a 200 per cent boundary ball. Parthiv bhai (Patel) played a huge role in changing things. He was always by my side, trying to nail in positivity. He always gave me the confidence and told me about the benefits of being positive. Confidence was the biggest factor in this change. The biggest positive is that I can rotate strike more freely.”

Samit started as a middle-order batsman before becoming an opener at the U-23 level. Vijay Patel had a role in that. “Vijay sir was impressed with my technique and advised me to open,” said Samit.

Patel, on the other hand, kept a close eye on the youngster’s progress. “We even tracked him (Samit) in district-level tournaments. He always had the potential to become a big game player, so our job was to guide him properly. Earlier, he tended to fall over a bit in his forward defence. We worked on that and got it sorted. We kept on hammering that he must play his shots,” Patel explained.

Last time Gujarat played the Ranji Trophy knockouts, in 2008-09, Virat Kohli was into his debut season with the Indian ODI team. Twitter was two-and-a-half years old and Facebook was a toddler of four. The Ranji Trophy had Elite and Plate Groups. Gujarat lost the quarterfinal after conceding the first innings lead to Uttar Pradesh.

This squad, however, has been making progress over the past few seasons. They won the Vijay Hazare Trophy last term and came very close to qualifying for the Ranji Trophy knockouts. They were tied on points with Madhya Pradesh but missed out on run rate.

“After Amit Shah took charge of the Gujarat Cricket Association, a roadmap (for success) has been set. We are having district tournaments regularly, in all 11 districts. Players for the Ranji squad are picked based on the performance in those tournaments. We started the process and results were coming from the second year onwards. We became the (national) T20 champions and then, last year, we became the one-day champions. This year we have qualified for the knockouts. “

Brief Scores: Gujarat 263 and 514 for 8 in 176 overs (S Gohel 261 batting; D Singh 139/5) vs Odisha 1st innings 199 all out.