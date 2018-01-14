Unbeaten India enter semi-final of Blind Cricket World Cup

India chased down the target with consummate ease by losing just two wickets. (Source: CABI) India chased down the target with consummate ease by losing just two wickets. (Source: CABI)

A dominant India continued their winning streak and defeated Nepal by eight wickets to storm into the semifinal of the fifth Blind Cricket World Cup at the Eden Garden Cricket Ground in Ajman, United Arab Emirates on Sunday.

Electing to bat, Nepal could muster only 156 in 37.5 overs for the loss of nine wickets as India dished out a fine bowling and fielding effort.

For India, Prakash Jayaramiah took two wickets conceding 22 runs while Skipper Ajay Reddy, Rambir, Prem Kumar and Jafar Iqbal picked up a wicket each.

India then chased down the target with consummate ease by losing just two wickets.

Man-of-the-match Ajay Gariya (B2) scored 54 of 29 balls and struck six fours. Mehender remained unbeaten on 40 off 30 deliveries while Rambir played an unconquered knock of 38 in 23 balls.

India will now play Bangladesh in the semi-finals on January 17 at the Ajman Ovals.

