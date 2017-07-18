Umesh Yadav’s Nagpur residence robbed; Rs 45000 and two phones stolen

Umesh Yadav’s manager is expected to lodge a complain at Ambazari police station on Tuesday. (Source: File) Umesh Yadav’s manager is expected to lodge a complain at Ambazari police station on Tuesday. (Source: File)

Indian cricket team pacer Umesh Yadav’s house was robbed on Monday as unidentified thieves entered the cricketer’s apartment near Shankar Nagar in Nagpur and took Rs 45,000 cash and two mobile phones. The family was not in the apartment at the time of the incident.

The stolen phone belonged to Yadav’s mother and the cash was picked up from his wife’s purse, according to ANI report. The Yadav family had gone out around 7 pm and after coming back at 3 am, they were left shell-shocked.

Yadav’s family have not filed any official complaint till now but the police have already arrested two suspects. The police is looking for other members who were involved in the incident and have left the place. For that, a team of Ambazari police has left for Madhya Pradesh.

The police sources said the workers involved in construction at the apartment below Yadav’s are the suspects. “The suspects may have accessed Yadav’s apartment from the rear side. There is a space which can be used by the suspects to gain entry from the apartment below that of the Yadavs,” said a police personnel.

Yadav’s manager is expected to lodge a complain at Ambazari police station on Tuesday as Yadav had to leave in the morning for Sri Lanka tour. The investigations are still in process for the case.

