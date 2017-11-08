Umesh Yadav’s ‘lion and warrior’ tattoo reflects his hard work, here’s how

Umesh Yadav got a fifth tattoo recently in Delhi. (Source: devilztattoozlokesh Instagram) Umesh Yadav got a fifth tattoo recently in Delhi. (Source: devilztattoozlokesh Instagram)

Umesh Yadav got his first tattoo five years back when his mother passed away. The right-arm fast bowler has, since then, got four more tattoos and was recently in Delhi for the latest one.

In an interview to Hindustan Times, Umesh said, “I had a tattoo of Lord Shiva, which wasn’t really great and was slowly fading away. So I was thinking, for a long time now, to get something done and cover it up. Something which describes me, and all that I have done to reach at this level,” he says.

“The combination of a lion and a warrior is just perfect, and explains everything. Just like a hunter, who lives alone, for days in search of his prey, and constantly works hard, to hunt down the prey, I too have worked hard, every single day, to become a fast bowler [who is] playing for my country. And just like the lion is the king of the jungle, who becomes one after so much hard work, I too have reached here with a lot of hard work, and now I am the king! A tattoo like this motivates me and makes me proud of what I have achieved so far in my life,” he said.

Interestingly, his tattoo of Buddha on the left forearm blends in well with his new tattoo. “If lion and a warrior show my aggression, Buddha shows, patience and passion to get what I want. In that way, both of them blend in pretty well, and I am really happy the way it has come out,” he said.

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd