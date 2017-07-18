Umesh Yadav lands RBI assistant manager’s job in Nagpur

Umesh Yadav took 17 wickets in four Tests against Australia, which India won 2-1. (Source: Reuters) Umesh Yadav took 17 wickets in four Tests against Australia, which India won 2-1. (Source: Reuters)

He once aspired and came within a whisker of becoming a constable in the police department. But now, Umesh Yadav, has been employed and given a contract as a Reserve Bank of India assistant manager in the Nagpur office. Clearly a step up and a better government job – an option that his father wanted him to pursue when a youngster. He completed the joining formalities on Monday – a day before he joins up with the rest of the teammates to get together for the upcoming Sri Lanka tour. The tour officially begins from July 26 with the first Test in Galle.

“The talks were on before the Champions Trophy. He had met RBI officials before leaving for England in May. The officials gave a go ahead to his appointment in sports quota but due to national duties he couldn’t complete formalities,” a source close to the development told TOI.

Umesh also had an opportunity to be employed by Air India but despite doing well, he wasn’t given a permanent contract. The then Vidarbha captain Preetam Gandhe took him to Air India in 2008. “He should have got a permanent job straight away but things didn’t work out. He always wanted to represent reputed organization. That was the reason he didn’t make any hurry. Now, he has got what he deserved.

“He couldn’t have asked for a better organization than RBI. Though he is financially secured – as most of the current generation cricketers are, thanks to IPL – it’s always good to have a permanent job,” a source added.

Umesh will go into the Sri Lanka boosted by his exemplary run during the domestic Test series against New Zealand, England and Australia in succession. He not only showed incredible pace and lovely seam bowling, he stayed fit throughout a tough home season. He stayed fit throughout the 12 successive Tests in the home season. He bowled close to 400 overs and there was never any hint of drop in pace as he continued to hover around the 140 kmph mark. He finished the home season with 30 wickets.

