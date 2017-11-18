Umesh Yadav, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Mohammed Shami were top class: Angelo Mathews

Umesh Yadav celebrates the wicket of Angelo Mathews. (Source: AP) Umesh Yadav celebrates the wicket of Angelo Mathews. (Source: AP)

Sri Lanka all-rounder Angelo Mathews lavished praise on India’s seam attack comprising of Mohammed Shami, Umesh Yadav and Bhuvneshwar Kumar and rated the trio as top class. Mathews added that one needs to be mentally ready to tackle them.

“Especially in the last few years, Indians have produced some fantastic fast bowlers. The three (Shami, Bhuvneshwar and Umesh) are top class and you need to be able to mentally prepared with good skills to tackle them. We definitely can, we have a very good batting unit,” Mathews said at post match presser.

“All three are very skillful. They keep coming at you and you can’t relax at all. If you see the loose balls were very minimal. They were top class,” he added.

After losing two early wickets, Mathews (52) and Lahiru Thirimanne (51) injected stability into the innings and helped Sri Lanka recover from the early wobble to end the day’s play at 165/4. The pair put on 99 runs before Umesh Yadav produced a lively spell to scalp the duo in successive overs.

“We knew it was a challenging wicket and it was not going to be easy right from the outset. It’s a big challenge for the batters, once in a while you play and your skill is tested.

“It was not easy, they have been bowling really well. But (to handle them) it comes with experience, you learn when you play more. I’ve learnt quite a bit to handle these situation.”

Mathews, who drove one straight to KL Rahul at short-cover, was disappointed to not convert the start.

“Fifties are not going to take us anywhere, we got to get to hundreds. It’s not something that will do any help to anyone and my team. I know it’s not going to be easy from here. We all know India are a fantastic team, we just have to be on the top of our game here,” he said.

Mathews said he has temporarily stopped bowling in Tests to manage his workload and give his body adequate rest.

“I had a good sort of three years of cricket from 2013 onwards but my body is taking a toll now. I have to manage my workload. I think it comes with experience. I played a few more games than the rest of the boys.

“I’ve temporarily stopped bowling in Tests just to manage my workload and see how it goes. As of now playing as a batsman only,” he said.

The all-rounder missed the Pakistan series preceding the India tour due to an injury and said being in and out of the side has made it a very frustrating year.

“It has been a quite a frustrating year for me, especially with injuries. I’ve been going in and out of the side. It’s not easy to have the same rhythm. I had a good two months’ layoff. I’m in a good shape and hope I can carry on doing a good job for Sri Lanka,” he said.

Sri Lanka are just seven short of India’s total but Mathews warned his team and urged them to not take foot off the gas.

“You never know, cricket is a funny game. We can’t take foot off the gas, and got to score as many runs as possible. I don’t know on this wicket, what is enough. In the next two days, we hope to get a result and play some good cricket.”

About the wicket, Mathews said it has not changed much from and continues to offer assistance to the seamers.

“On the first day it was seaming a little bit but today it was swinging around and seaming as well. We had to fight out. I don’t think it changed drastically from day one. There’s a still a lot more left for the pacers.”

