Umar Akmal overlooked by the national selectors yet again

Pakistan batsman Umar Akmal continues to remain out of favour as he was once again overlooked by national selectors in the list of probables to attend the training camp for the upcoming series against Sri Lanka. Muhammad Hafeez and Ahmed Shehzad are also likely to miss the bus.

PTI quoted a source saying, “The selectors, Arthur and the PCB Director of Cricket, Haroon Rasheed recently held a meeting to finalise the list of players who will be invited to the training camp for the Sri Lanka series. Unfortunately, the selectors and Arthur still feel that Umar needs more time to convince them he is ready for a national comeback,” a source said.

The source reportedly also said with the retirements of senior batsmen like Younis Khan and Misbah-ul-Haq, the selectors have pinned their hopes on the youngsters.

“They are a couple of other young players the selectors are keeping an eye on like Imam-ul-Haq the nephew of chief selector, Inzamam ul Haq for the camp while it has been decided to also give a try to off-spinner Bilal Asif in Test and ODI formats,” the source added.

It may be recalled here that Umar Akmal was initially picked in the Champions Trophy squad but later sent back home from England after failing a fitness test.

Earlier Akmal was also omitted from the list of players who have been awarded central contracts for the year 2017-2018. “I don’t blame anyone, I am to blame for not getting the contract. I am now taking my fitness and training very seriously as I want to get back into the national team stronger and fitter,”, he said while talking to Express Tribune.

