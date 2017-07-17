Umar Akmal hilariously dismissed by rookie female cricketer in exhibition match, watch video

Akmal was recently sent back to Pakistan from England ahead of their successful ICC Champions Trophy campaign after he failed multiple fitness tests. (Source: File) Akmal was recently sent back to Pakistan from England ahead of their successful ICC Champions Trophy campaign after he failed multiple fitness tests. (Source: File)

The quality of cricket that has been on display at the ongoing ICC Women’s World Cup 2017 has put the game’s nickname – ‘The Gentleman’s Game’ under the scanner. It no longer is just the ‘Gentleman’s’ game. It may have been the case for ages but it is there for all to see now that the male cricketers can be put down very easily if they come under prepared for a match against other players regardless of their sex.

Pakistan’s Umar Akmal learnt it the hard way recently. Akmal was playing in an exhibition match in Norway and it was between two women’s teams with him being the star attraction. Akmal came into bat and took his stance. From what can be seen in the video, it was not too difficult a delivery to tackle but the Pakistan batsman makes a right mess of it and the ball crashes on to the stumps. Akmal was recently sent back to Pakistan from England ahead of their successful ICC Champions Trophy campaign after he failed multiple fitness tests.

Akmal burst into the scene with as a 19-year-old when he scored 129 against New Zealand in a Test match and has been one of Pakistan’s best batsmen for some time. But, of late, he has struggled with form and fitness. He was recently sent back to Pakistan from England ahead of their successful ICC Champions Trophy campaign after he failed multiple fitness tests. If this video is an indicator, he is far from being back to his best.

