Umar Akmal gets brutally trolled for posting picture with Bentley

Pakistan batsman, Umar Akmal found himself in a sticky spot after getting trolled by fans on the internet. This was after he posted a picture of himself, standing next to a silver Bentley car with a caption, “Enjoying London after hard work”. However, fans on the internet took this an opportunity to have a laugh and also questioned what was the hard work that he did. Incidentally, after posting the image on social media Umar Akmal had even requested users not to make any sort of negative comments. But his appeal fell on deaf ears. “I Love all my fans. A humble request to all fans please refrain from negative comments. Your prayers and support is always appreciated,” he wrote. Allegedly, Akmal has been working on his fitness in London in a bid to comeback into the national setup.

Enjoying London after hard work pic.twitter.com/N6U05mgAse — Umar Akmal (@Umar96Akmal) July 13, 2017

Meanwhile, it may be recalled here that Umar Akmal was recently in the news when he removed from Pakistan Cricket Board’s (PCB) list of players who received national contracts.

Umar Akmal made his debut in 2009 and has played 116 ODIs and 16 Test matches. In those, he has scored a total of 3 hundred and 26 fifties. He has also played 83 T20I in which he has hit eight fifties.

Akmal’s last played an ODI against Australia in January 2017 while his last T20 was in February this year. His last Test match, however, was in 2011 against Zimbabwe.

