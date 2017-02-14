Umar Akmal creates unwanted record of most ducks in T20s

Umar Akmal picked up his 24th T20 duck in the PSL 2017. (Express File Photo) Umar Akmal picked up his 24th T20 duck in the PSL 2017. (Express File Photo)

Pakistan wicketkeeper found himself making history in the on-going Pakistan Super League (PSL) 2017 that others wouldn’t want to replicate or even come close to matching or coming near. Having already played over 200 Twenty20 matches, the right hander has played 204 innings with 4773 runs and a century to his name. But there is another statistic that is mentioned in his bio – one he can’t help but reduce or improve upon – that of ducks.

Akmal, playing for Lahore Qalandars in the second edition of PSL, was dismissed for a nought by pacer Hasan Ali to notch his 24th T20 duck. In the process he goes past the likes of Herschelle Gibbs, Tilakaratne Dilshan and Dwayne Smith who are all on 23 ducks.

In fact, Akmal had joined the trio only a few days prior in the PSL and has now edged ahead. In the on-going PSL, he has scored only 35 runs from three matches with two of them resulting in ducks.

As far as Indians in this dubious list are concerned, Gautam Gambhir is in seventh (18 ducks), Harbhajan Singh is ninth (17 ducks), Piyush Chawla and Manish Pandey are tied 12th (16 ducks) and Yusuf Pathan on 18th (15 ducks) to round off the top-20.

Away from his poor run in the PSL, Akmal’s Lahor Qalandars are also not enjoying a good run of form with two losses in three matches played so far. They sit third in the five team league with two points while they play catch up to Peshawar Zalmi (top, 4 points) and Quetta Gladiators (2nd, 4 points).

