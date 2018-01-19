U-19 World Cup 2018, India U-19 vs Zimbabwe U-19 Live Cricket Score: Zimbabwe win the toss, elect to bat first against India

U-19 World Cup India vs Zimbabwe Live Score: India eye unbeaten run. (ICC Photo) U-19 World Cup India vs Zimbabwe Live Score: India eye unbeaten run. (ICC Photo)

India have qualified for the next round of the ICC U-19 World Cup. They have reached the quarter-final stage of the tournament and will look to top their group when they face Zimbabwe in their final group game on Friday. India are unbeaten in the tournament with wins over Australia in the first game and then a ten-wicket win over PNG in the second game. Against Zimbabwe, they have a chance to remain unbeaten in the tournament and continue their dominance. Prithvi Shaw, Manjot Kalra, Shubman Gill, Kamlesh Nagarkotti will be the players who will lead India against Zimbabwe. Captain Shaw already has two half-centuries in the tournament and will eye his first hundred. Zimbabwe have had mixed fortunes in the competition. They won by 10 wickets against PNG in their first game but lost the second game to Australia by seven wickets. They need to beat India by a comprehensive margin and then hope that PNG beat Australia as well. This will give them a chance to qualify for the quarters of the tournament. Catch U-19 World Cup India vs Zimbabwe Live Score here.

U-19 World Cup India vs Zimbabwe Live Score: 0620 hrs IST: India team news: Abhishek Sharma comes in place for Manjot Kalra and Riyan Parag coming in for Himanshu Rana. India testing their squad depth and hence resting Kalra and Rana before the knockouts.

0615 hrs IST: Zimbabwe win the toss and elect to bat first against India. Indian skipper Prithvi Shaw wanted to bat first as well. It looks like a good batting surface.

0545 hrs IST: Welcome to our Live blog on India U-19 vs Zimbabwe U-19 ODI at U-19 Cricket World Cup. We will bring you all the updates as the action unfolds in New Zealand. We will come with the updates on toss very soon/

Squads

India: Prithvi Shaw (c), Shubman Gill, Aryan Juyal, Abhishek Sharma, Arshdeep Singh, Harvik Desai, Manjot Kalra, Kamlesh Nagarkoti, Pankaj Yadav, Riyan Parag, Ishan Porel, Himanshu Rana, Anukul Roy, Shivam Mavi, Shiva Singh

Zimbabwe: Liam Roche (c), Gregory Dollar, Donald Mlambo, Tanunurwa Makoni, Jayden Schadendorf, Milton Shumba, Alistair Frost, Dion Myers, Nkosilatu Nunu, Jonathan Conolly, Wesley Madhevere, Kieran Robinson, Robert Chimhinya, Tinashe Nenhunzi, Taun Harrison

