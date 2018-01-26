India vs Bangladesh, ICC U19 World Cup quarter final Live score: Prithvi Shaw, Shubman Gill steady India after losing early wicket

India vs Bangladesh, ICC U-19 World Cup quarter-final Live score: India have been dominant in the group stages. India vs Bangladesh, ICC U-19 World Cup quarter-final Live score: India have been dominant in the group stages.

India came into the U-19 World Cup as favourites to win the tournament and have thus far played the part. They trumped Australia, Papua New Guinea and Zimbabwe to top Group A and have come into the quarterfinal virtually untested. Australia were given a 100-run hammering, Zimbabwe and PNG were both beaten by India without losing a single wicket. Bangladesh recorded wins over Canada and Namibia, the two minnows in their group, but they were beaten by England in their final, dead rubber group match. Facing a rampant Indian side from a loss will be a mental challenge and it will be interesting to see how they overcome that. The team that wins this match will face Pakistan in the semi-final. Catch live score and updates of the U-19 World Cup quarter-final between India and Bangladesh here.

India vs Bangladesh, ICC U-19 World Cup Live score: 0344 hrs IST: As the two have settled in there are some exquisite shots on display now. Their partneship is now at 55 and India are 71/1 after 10 overs. The latest of these was a picture perfect cover drive by Gill, something that his coach Rahul Dravid used to do frequently during his prolific career. Of course it raced away to the boundary unchallenged.

0338 hrs IST: The partnership between Shaw and Gill is approaching the 50-run mark.

0333 hrs IST: 50 up for India, Prithvi Shaw has now started to free his arms. He has raced to 20 off 21 after a rather cautious start to the innings

0322 hrs IST: Shubhman Gill has come in to replace Kalra and two of the most recognisable names of this Indian team are now in the middle. But they are finding the going tough. There have been a couple of occassions when an edge as flown just over the outstretched hends of a slip fielder and the bowlers still look in control, at the moment score is 31/1

0313 hrs IST: GONE! And the first one falls for India. Manjot Kalra slashes at one outside off bowled by Robiul Haque and cover point had to dive forward to get to it. He did and Kalra has to walk India 16/1

0308 hrs IST: No boundaries yet in this match as we move towards the end of the third over but India have got a fairly good pace to their innings so far, 11/0

0304 hrs IST: It has been a lively start to the match. First balls of the first and second overs were wides and India were 6/0 at the end of the first. Both Shaw and Kalra have got off the mark. India are 9/0 at the end of 2 overs

0256 hrs IST: Here are the teams: India: Prithvi Shaw (c), Manjot Kalra, Shubman Gill, Harvik Desai (wk), Riyan Parag, Abhishek Sharma, Aryan Juyal, Kamlesh Nagarkoti, Shivam Mavi, Shiva Singh, Ishan Porel

Bangladesh: Pinak Ghosh, Mohammad Naim, Saif Hassan (c), Towhid Hridoy, Afif Hossain, Aminul Islam, Mahidul Islam Ankon (wk), Nayeem Hasan, Qazi Onik, Hasan Mahmud, Robiul Hoque

0244 hrs IST: India win the toss, elect to bat first. Prithvi Shaw reckons the pitch is looking good and says that Ishan Porel comes back in place of Harshdeep Singh. The players are now out for their national anthems. Meanwhile, those of you who have been so kind to click in can read about Shubman Gill’s journey from farms to cricket field

0231 hrs IST: Hello and welcome to our coverage of the ICC U-19 World Cup quarter-final between India and Bangladesh. It is rather unlikely that players from both teams might be feeling the pressure of millions of fans watching them on their television sets back home, considering said fans would be far away in dreamland but they will wake up to the knowledge that their colts would be or wouldn’t be facing Pakistan in the semi-final.

But for those who are awake, we have in our hands a rather interesting match-up folks. On the one hand we have Bangladesh who looked imperious (as one would expect them to be) against Namibia and Canada, they meekly surrendered to an England side that would do the same against Australia just a few days later. Then there are the Indian boys, led by coach Rahul Dravid and wunderkind/captain Prithvi Shaw, who are yet to show that they have any weakness at all. That they would dominate Zimbabwe and Papua New Guinea was expected but what they did to Australia in their tournament opener sent out an ominous signal to the rest of the teams vying for the trophy.

