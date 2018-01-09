U-19 World Cup: A look back at the journey since 1988

India will be led by Prithvi Shaw in the U-19 World Cup which begins in New Zealand from January 13. (Source: BCCI) India will be led by Prithvi Shaw in the U-19 World Cup which begins in New Zealand from January 13. (Source: BCCI)

Starting from the 13th of January in New Zealand, the game of cricket will witness some of its finest young talent battle it out for supremacy in the 12th edition of the Under-19 World Cup. Current champions West Indies will be defending their title against the likes of Australia and India – who are the most successful teams with 3 titles each.

The U-19 World Cup, which is known as the stepping stone to greatness, has an illustrious list of alumni which includes the likes of Virat Kohli, Mohammad Kaif, Virender Sehwag, Yuvraj Singh, Steve Smith, Kane Williamson and many others. In terms of records, current England ODI skipper Eoin Morgan holds the record for the most number of runs (606) while Indian opener Shikhar Dhawan has scored the most runs in a single tournament (505).

Moises Henriques and Greg Thompson have bagged the most number of wickets with 27 each. As the stage is all set for the exciting contests to begin, we take a look back at history to see all those who etched their names in the history of this champiosnhip.

The first edition of the tournament was held way back in Australia in 1988 where the Kangaroos emerged victorious, courtesy of some fantastic performances by Brett Williams (highest-run scorer with 471 runs) and Geoff Parker who bowled well. Incidentally, the next edition took place a decade later in South Africa where a total of 16 teams took part in the competition. England emerged as the champions in 1998.

Two years later in 2000, the competition was held in Sri Lanka and this time under the leadership of Mohammad Kaif, India got off to a good start. In the finals, they squared-off against Sri Lanka where an inspired bowling performance by Shalabh Srivastava restricted the Islanders to 178 before the Indian batsmen romped home comfortably with six wickets in hand. Yuvraj Singh was adjudged as the man of the series for his brilliant batting performance in the event.

The 4th edition of the U-19 World Cup was held in New Zealand where India failed to repeat its heroics as Australia dominated the competition and emerged victorious. Skipper Cameron White was the star of the show as he hit 423 runs in six matches at an average of 70.50.

The tournament then came back to Asia in 2004 during its fifth edition as Bangladesh played host to sixteen teams. This time it was Pakistan who won the final against West Indies. Khalid Latif was the highest run-getter for Pakistan with 291 runs from 8 matches.

Continuing its presence in Asia, the 2006 edition of the tournament was played in Sri Lanka. This was the second time that the Islanders hosted the U-19 World Cup. In a thrilling final, India took on arch-rivals Pakistan but failed to chase a small target of 110. With this win, Pakistan became the first team to win the title on successive occasions. Rohit Sharma, Ravindra Jadeja, Chateshwar Pujara were some of the names to feature in the tournament.

In 2008 it was Malaysia’s turn to host the tournament. Led by Virat Kohli, under the tutelage of Dav Whatmore, India once again began the tournament on a positive note and en route to the finals defeated teams like England and Windies. In the final, India were up against South Africa. Put into bat India could only manage to score 159. However, the bowlers came good on the day and defended a target of 160 successfully thus leading India to its second U-19 World Cup victory. Virat Kohli had grabbed the eyeballs as he ended the tournament as third-highest run-getter (235 runs from 6 matches). This was the first time that the world got a glimpse Kohli’s leadership qualities.

In 2010, Australia registered its third title win. Mitchell Marsh led his side successfully as he scored 201 runs from 6 matches which included a match-winning 97 in the semi-final against Sri Lanka.

After the victory in 2010, Australia played hosts in 2012. Once again they made it to the final but this time India proved to be a thorn in their flesh. Unmukt Chand led India to a fabulous win as he hit a brilliant century in the title clash. Sandeep Sharma was the wrecker-in-chief with the ball.

The tenth edition of the U-19 World Cup was held in the UAE. South Africa made it to the final along with Pakistan. Skipper Aiden Markram was the star for the Proteas as he hit a composed half-century to guide his side to a win.

The last edition of the U19 World Cup held in 2016 was played in Bangladesh. Led by Ishan Kishan, India made their way to the final once again but were outplayed by S Hetmyer’s West Indian side. Batting first, India could only manage to post 145. The Windies chased down the total comfortably with 5 wickets in hand and lifted the U-19 WC title for the first time.

