U-19 Asia Cup: Afghanistan sink Nepal in semis, to meet Pakistan in final

Mujeeb Zadran took 6 wickets for 28 runs. Mujeeb Zadran took 6 wickets for 28 runs.

When Afghanistan took on Nepal at Kinrara Oval in Kuala Lumpur for U19 Asia Cup semi-final match on Friday, they were eager to make it to the final. The side had seen defeat at semi-final rounds in past three editions of the tournament. On the other hand, Nepal had made their way for the first time in the semis at the back of a shocking win against India in the group stages and appeared to be growing with confidence.

But, on Friday, fortunes for both the team changed. It took a 16-year old Mujeeb Zadran to rattle Nepal’s side which has improved in quality since qualifiers earlier this year in April. The right-arm off-spinner took 6 wickets and gave just 28 runs in his 10 overs. Except for Anil Shah, who scored a half-century, no other batsman reached double figures for Nepal as the side collapsed with just 103 runs on the board.

Chasing a low total, the Naveen-ul-Haq led side took just 21 overs to register a win and make way to the final. Opening batsman Rahman Gul scored 71 runs on 65 balls. With 9 fours and 2 sixes, the batsman played at a strike rate of 109, before he got out on Sandeep Lamichhane’s delivery.

Zadran was adjudged man-of-the-match for his brilliant bowling spell. Afghanistan will now face off against Pakistan at the same venue in the final on Sunday.

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd