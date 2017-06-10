U-16 players, support staff yet to get daily allowance at NCA camp

Till a year ago, the BCCI had an arrangement with the state associations who were hosting these camps. Till a year ago, the BCCI had an arrangement with the state associations who were hosting these camps.

Around 125 boys, 45 coaches and support staff are yet to receive their daily allowances—Rs 1500—in the ongoing zonal cricket camp conducted by the National Cricket Academy for under-16 cricketers happening at five centres – Mumbai, Alur (Kerala), Ranchi, Chandigarh and Nagpur.

“We were told that money will be deposited and we will have to distribute to the players. This was told on the day one of the camp but till date no money has been deposited. Every day one or other, players ask us and we keep telling them ke aa jayega, (it will come),” one of the coaches said on condition of anonymity.

When the coaches queried the authorities about the issue, they were told that the Supreme Court-appointed Committee of Administrators (COA) haven’t yet given approval, which is not factually correct, as they aren’t even aware about the predicament of the players and coaches in these camps.

The annual zonal camps are conducted by National Cricket Academy and run from May 22 to June 16 this year. Each centre has 25 players, and specialist coaches for fast bowling, spin, batting, wicket-keeping, and fielding. They are supported by two video analysts and two trainers at each centre. Each individual is supposed to get Rs 1500 as daily allowance.

The Indian Express spoke to few BCCI officials, who said they had no clue why the payments were being delayed but a few said that players and coaches will be getting their payment next week. A reason perhaps is that many board officials and employees even are in England to watch Champions Trophy.

Promises broken

The BCCI has distributed cash cards to the coaches before the beginning of the camp. They were told that Indian board would deposit money, and that Rs 50,000 can be withdrawn each day from these cards. The coaches were then supposed to distribute money among players. But no money has been deposited. The BCCI does arrange night dinners at the hotel but many players wish to eat out, especially on a rest day. Some wanted to buy new shoes or a bat.

Till a year ago, the BCCI had an arrangement with the state associations who were hosting these camps. The respective state associations used to pay the daily allowances directly and board used to then reimburse them. However, after the Supreme Court order to BCCI last year which said that the state associations will not get any money from the board until they accept Lodha Committee’s recommendations, State associations have stopped paying allowances to the players and coaches.

However, the coaches feel that BCCI was aware of the state associations’ response, and that they could have easily planned the financials better rather than blaming the COA.

