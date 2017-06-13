Two-year contracts for national coaches, no IPL stints, decides CoA

All BCCI contracts related to the national teams will be of two years, the Supreme Court-appointed Committee of Administrators (CoA) decided at its meeting in Delhi on Monday. It effectively means national coaches — from the senior team to the under-19 level — will no longer have a two-month window to be part of any IPL franchise as coach or mentor. If Rahul Dravid, for example, gets a contract extension as India ‘A’ and India U-19 teams coach, he will have to part ways with Delhi Daredevils, where he has been the mentor for the last couple of seasons.

“Now all contracts will be for two years,” CoA chairman Vinod Rai told The Indian Express. Another CoA member explained that the decision has been taken in accordance with the Lodha Committee recommendations. “Any new contract that the BCCI enters into will have to comply with the Lodha reforms. It can’t be in conflict. And the Lodha Committee recommendation clearly says that the national contracts should be of (at least) 12 months. So 10 months for national team and two months with the IPL can no longer work,” he said.

The India ‘A’ and U-19 teams coach selection, too, will have to follow a process a la the head coach of the senior Indian team. “How can it be for one and not for the other,” asked the CoA member. The CoA today discussed threadbare the contract issues, keeping in mind the potential conflict of interest. The Committee is in the process of framing the conflict of interest guidelines that will be out “very soon”.

Kumble to stay on for WI tour

Today’s meeting had been attended by acting BCCI secretary Amitabh Choudhary and cricket board CEO Rahul Johri as well, via video conference from London. It is learnt that they apprised the CoA of the current situation related to the head coach appointment process for the Indian team. “The Cricket Advisory Committee (CAC) is continuing its discussion with the captain and coach to figure out the nature of problems and whether that can be resolved etc. But in that context if they are not able to complete the process before the West Indies tour (first ODI is on June 23), then they might have to request Kumble to continue (for the tour). They (CAC) are supposed to have more rounds of conversation with the captain and coach,” said the CoA member.

Issues between captain Virat Kohli and coach Anil Kumble are said to be preventing the latter’s contract extension as the head coach, but now that the coach selection process has been initiated, Kumble will have to appear before the CAC comprising Sachin Tendulkar, VVS Laxman and Sourav Ganguly even if the ‘dispute’ is resolved. Other applicants will have the opportunity to appear before the CAC for interviews and presentations as well, likely after the West Indies tour.

Meanwhile, the BCCI Special General Meeting (SGM) on June 26 might have to take a call on the adoption of the Lodha Committee-recommended constitution, approved by the Supreme Court. The CoA “will not be supportive of any recommendations (by the state bodies) that dilute governance”.

Professional team manager

A professional team manager with a two-year contract will be appointed for the Indian team “through a process”, likely after the West Indies tour.

