Two of a kind fashion a grind: Cheteshwar Pujara, Murali Vijay give India the upper hand

As the sun began to dip and the exhausted Sri Lankan bowlers drooped onto the verdant outfield, a cheery-looking Murali Vijay was dragged into an interview with Cheteshwar Pujara, who curiously seemed downcast. The contrasting moods stretched into their conversation, too, with Pujara keeping a grim face. Going by their expressions, it was difficult to distinguish who was the unbeaten batsman at stumps and who wasn’t.

Then, it’s this polarity that’s the essence of their narrative thread, and what makes them such an engrossing pair to behold whenever they bat together. They have done so 38 times, producing spine-tingling numbers, so much so that their ten 100-plus stands — of those five over 150 and last four in a row — beggar a parallel narration. The latest of it, a characteristically old-fashioned 209-run alliance, put India on course for a thumping victory. At 312/2, the lead already swelling to 107runs, Virat Kolhi looking in arresting touch and three full days to go, it would require a small miracle to see Sri Lanka dredge something out of this match.

There is a miraculous aspect, the sole in their ledger, about the Pujara-Vijay partnerships too: neither of them has ever contrived to run the other out, which seems an eventuality with both being sloppy judges of singles and sloppier runners between the wickets. Even on Saturday — where they ran as competently as they seldom had in the past — there were instances wherein one of them would hesitate or both of them would ball-watch. Pujara would impulsively jump out of the crease, whereas Vijay would run as an after-thought. But the closest they came to jeopardise each other’s wicket was in Hyderabad in February, against Bangladesh, when Pujara sent Vijay back with a frantic call in the middle of the pitch, whereupon the latter hared back to the end. But for the imprecise throw, he would have been stranded by yards.

Different strokes

These, though, are the only edge-of-the-seat moments they offer the audience. It doesn’t infer that they make a boring pair, but their batting, both together and in isolation, is a throwback, the joy they provide vastly diverse but rich. So much so that you wouldn’t see two dissimilar batsmen being generalised as Test-match specialists, a tag both of them have more or less made their peace with. Not that they are least identical — their scoring patterns are facsimile, their game is premised on sound defensive technique and shrewd judgement outside the off-stump — but its the dissimilarities that bind them. Dissimilarities in strokes, stroke selection, scoring areas, temperament, thinking and even as minute things as what they do when they switch off on the field. Vijay likes to drift away from the crease, as if he’s on a different trip. Pujara keeps shadow-practising the defensive strokes. As he once said, he’s averse to “switching off” during knocks.

It’s tempting to call them chalk and cheese, Their stroke play certainly is. For example, the way they treat similar deliveries. When Lahiru Gamage fed Vijay a good length delivery outside the off-stump, Vijay just extended his bat and drove on the rise through cover point, to the left of the fielder. To a similar delivery, Pujara hung back and forced the ball through the cover and cover point. Pujara is a compulsive cutter, while Vijay square-drives the cuttable ones. What looks flickable for Pujara is on-driven by Vijay. And then when the latter flicks you notice his upright front-pad and the dexterous hand-movement, while Pujara is all about the whippy bottom-hand and laser-guided precision. Pujara cuffs anything outrageously leg-stumpish, Vijay merely glides and glances those.

Unlike several other successful pairs, they’re not excessively chatty or expressive, least of all creating an impression that they are fond each other. An hug here, a handshake there, or an odd conversation if either has spotted anything amiss or strange, and they just move on with the game. Without the numbers’ ratification, they look like a very functional pair, and not those that discuss housing loans and music between overs. Even within the labyrinth of batting together, they seem like fiercely independent individuals, who just like to keep batting. Or, as Vijay has once said, “who respect each other’s spaces”.

Another reason Vijay likes Pujara is that “he, like me, loves a scrap and bats time.” Meaning, both like to fight out adverse situations, which they, as the opener and one-drop, find themselves almost always immersed in, especially in the overseas climes. So far, they have been involved in just a singular 100-run partnership abroad—157 in Durban—but they had several under-appreciated, half-century partnerships, wherein they had de-fanged the new-ball threat, like the 73 and 91 at Nottingham or the 78 in the second innings at Lord’s. Vijay feels the South Africa trip is the best time to start replicating their bonding at home abroad, too. There would be plenty of edge-of-the-seat stuff, albeit in the Vijay-Pujara fashion, though.

