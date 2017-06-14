Two days to deadline, Russell Domingo yet to reapply for South Africa coach job

Russell Domingo is yet to apply for position of South Africa’s coach. (Source: Express Archive) Russell Domingo is yet to apply for position of South Africa’s coach. (Source: Express Archive)

South Africa’s current coach Russell Domingo is just left with two more days to re-apply for the job as Friday is the deadline for the same. The contract for the new coach will be till the 2019 World Cup.

Domingo’s contract with the South African national team will expire at the end of the current tour to England. He has “not yet” applied for the position as per a report by ESPN cricinfo. South Africa suffered an elimination from ongoing ICC Champions Trophy 2017 after facing defeats against Pakistan and India respectively.

Earlier, as per a report by ESPN Cricinfo, Cricket South Africa nominated former coaches, Gary Kirsten and Eric Simons, to recommend the suitable candidate for the position of head coach for the South African side.

Even if Domingo reapplies for the job he would have to undergo a process where he would be tested by a panel consisting of CSA’s lead independent director Norman Arendse, board member Rihan Richards, transformation and cricket pipeline committee member Oupa Nkagisang and the two former coaches.

Russell started off with South African side during ICC Champions Trophy 2013 and later he renewed his contract thrice. Under Doming’s guidance, the Proteas side made it to the semi-finals of the ICC World Cup 2015 where they lost to New Zealand to bow out of the tournament.

