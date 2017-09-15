Two cricket coaches dead in South Africa club attack

Bodies of the deceased were discovered at the club ground on Thursday morning. (Source: CSA Twitter, representational) Bodies of the deceased were discovered at the club ground on Thursday morning. (Source: CSA Twitter, representational)

Two club cricket coaches were murdered and two others seriously injured in an attack at the Laudium Club, 17 kilometres east of Pretoria, South Africa. According to ESPNCricinfo, the bodies of the deceased were discovered at the club ground on Thursday morning and were identified as 24-year-old Given Nkosi and 26-year-old Charlson Maseko. South African Police Services is investigating the case.

All four men were residents at the Laudium stadium’s living quarters and all were involved in Cricket South Africa and Northerns Cricket affiliate programs. Both organisations expressed their condolences. “This is devastating news for the Northerns cricket community. They have been a highly valued and integral part of our talent pipeline development programme, particularly in the Laudium community,” Jacques Faul, Northerns CEO is quoted as saying by ESPN Cricinfo. Those recovering are KFC Mini-Cricket co-ordinator Kagiso Masubelele, 27, and Laudium Hub Head Coach and co-ordinator Obed Harvey Agbomadzie, 27. Any motive is yet to be ascertained for the attack.

“This has come as a huge shock to the entire Cricket South Africa Family. These are all dedicated cricket administrators and coaches who have been making a huge difference to the communities in which they operate, providing an important source of upliftment and hope, particularly to our youth. What they have been doing goes far beyond the game of cricket,” Haroon Lorgat, CSA CEO said.

