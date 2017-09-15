Only in Express

Two cricket coaches dead in South Africa club attack

Two men were killed and two injured in the attack. All four men were residents at the Laudium stadium's living quarters and all were involved in Cricket South Africa and Northerns Cricket affiliate programs.

By: Express Web Desk | Updated: September 15, 2017 11:54 pm
Bodies of the deceased were discovered at the club ground on Thursday morning. (Source: CSA Twitter, representational)
Top News

Two club cricket coaches were murdered and two others seriously injured in an attack at the Laudium Club, 17 kilometres east of Pretoria, South Africa. According to ESPNCricinfo, the bodies of the deceased were discovered at the club ground on Thursday morning and were identified as 24-year-old Given Nkosi and 26-year-old Charlson Maseko. South African Police Services is investigating the case.
All four men were residents at the Laudium stadium’s living quarters and all were involved in Cricket South Africa and Northerns Cricket affiliate programs. Both organisations expressed their condolences. “This is devastating news for the Northerns cricket community. They have been a highly valued and integral part of our talent pipeline development programme, particularly in the Laudium community,” Jacques Faul, Northerns CEO is quoted as saying by ESPN Cricinfo. Those recovering are KFC Mini-Cricket co-ordinator Kagiso Masubelele, 27, and Laudium Hub Head Coach and co-ordinator Obed Harvey Agbomadzie, 27. Any motive is yet to be ascertained for the attack.

“This has come as a huge shock to the entire Cricket South Africa Family. These are all dedicated cricket administrators and coaches who have been making a huge difference to the communities in which they operate, providing an important source of upliftment and hope, particularly to our youth. What they have been doing goes far beyond the game of cricket,” Haroon Lorgat, CSA CEO said.

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
More Top News
  1. No Comments.
Most Read
Live Cricket Scores & Results

Best of Express

Pro Kabaddi League 2017 - Points Table
  • Zone A
  • Zone B
No.
Team
P
W
L
D
Pts

Pro Kabaddi League 2017 - Schedule
Sep 15, 201721:00 IST
Harivansh Tana Bhagat Indoor Stadium, Ranchi
28
Zone A - Match 79
FT
39
Gujarat Fortunegiants beat U Mumba (39-28)
Sep 16, 201720:00 IST
Harivansh Tana Bhagat Indoor Stadium, Ranchi
VS
Zone B - Match 80
Sep 16, 201721:00 IST
Harivansh Tana Bhagat Indoor Stadium, Ranchi
VS
Zone B - Match 81

Performing at home makes you feel like hero... this generation misses it 