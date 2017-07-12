Twitterati welcomes Ravi Shastri as head coach; lauds appointment of Rahul Dravid, Zaheer Khan

Assisting Shastri will be Zaheer Khan, while former India skipper Rahul Dravid was given the role of batting consultant for specific overseas tours Assisting Shastri will be Zaheer Khan, while former India skipper Rahul Dravid was given the role of batting consultant for specific overseas tours

After much drama on Tuesday evening, the Indian team along with its fans finally got to know the man who was set to lead them from the dressing room – Ravi Shastri. Assisting Shastri will be Zaheer Khan who was given the role of the bowling coach for the team while former India skipper Rahul Dravid was given the role of batting consultant for specific overseas tours. Earlier, in the day reports had emerged where it stated that the Shastri is the new coach but Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) categorically denied it only to confirm it later. All the three appointments have been done till the 2019 World Cup which will be held in England.

It may be recalled here that the Indian cricket team has been without a coach since the ICC Champions Trophy. At the end of the Champions Trophy, Anil Kumble resigned from the post of the head coach. However, Shastri’s appointment along with Rahul Dravid and Zaheer Khan sent social media on fire and Twitterati into a spin. Here are some of the reactions:

UPDATE: @RaviShastriOfc appointed as the Head Coach of the Indian Cricket Team till ICC World Cup 2019 pic.twitter.com/DwjEjRdFMd — BCCI (@BCCI) 11 July 2017

UPDATE: Mr. Rahul Dravid is appointed as the Batting Consultant for overseas Test tours pic.twitter.com/mS1KcVI2Hh — BCCI (@BCCI) 11 July 2017

UPDATE: @ImZaheer is appointed as the Bowling Consultant of the India Cricket Team till ICC World Cup 2019 pic.twitter.com/DtOXce957Z — BCCI (@BCCI) 11 July 2017

Overseas tours is where the challenge lies. If Dravid batting ‘consultant’ and Zaheer bowling coach, is Shastri more “team director” again? — Harsha Bhogle (@bhogleharsha) 11 July 2017

Batting, especially overseas, will be tested and will need help…can’t have a better man than Rahul Dravid for that role. Good move again 👍 — Aakash Chopra (@cricketaakash) 11 July 2017

Meanwhile, in a statement released the BCCI said, “Ravi Shastri has been the Team Director in the past, and brings with him a wealth of experience, both as a player and as coach. Zaheer is a contemporary cricketer who assumed the mentoring role to a young fast bowling unit even during his playing days with India. His inputs will be of immense value to our young fast bowlers, who have shown tremendous potential in the last couple of years,” and added, “As the Indian team is to play Test cricket overseas in the next two years, Rahul Dravid’s expertise as batting consultant will be immensely helpful for youngsters.”

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd