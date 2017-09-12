Twitterati trolls England’s Danielle Wyatt for spelling Virat Kohli’s name wrong

Danielle Wyatt got a chance to interact with Virat Kohli when the Indian cricket team toured England back in 2014. (Source: Twitter) Danielle Wyatt got a chance to interact with Virat Kohli when the Indian cricket team toured England back in 2014. (Source: Twitter)

Danielle Wyatt, member of England’s women team that won the World Cup by defeating Mithali Raj-led Indian side, is in the social media limelight for ‘being in love’ with Virat Kohli. Wyatt, on Monday, took to Twitter and shared a photo revealing a special gift from the Indian skipper.

Wyatt, who had earlier proposed Kohli to marry her, made a spelling mistake while writing Kohli’s name on the toe end of the bat. Instead of Virat Kohli, she wrote “Virat Kholi”. “Back training this week. Can’t wait to use this beast Thanks @imVkohli #ping #middlesbiggerthanme,” Danielle wrote in her post on Twitter.

This is not the first time when Wyatt has expressed her love for Virat on social media. Previously, the 26-year old had tweeted “Kohli marry me” back when Kohli impressed everyone with the bat for India during the 2014 World T20.

However, Danielle’s gesture didn’t go out well as Kohli fans were quick to react as they trolled the player without wasting time.

In india all saw this story before in movie “Lagaan” it looks like the characters Virat is ” BHUVAN” & @Danni_Wyatt is

“Elizabeth” — Vibhu Kapoor (@vkapoor1212) 11 September 2017

Kholi again 😂!! Kholi means room & Virat means big/huge !! It means there’s “big/huge room” for improvement 😂😂😂

Best wishes 👍👍 — AB de Villiers (@CricNik4u) 11 September 2017

If you lost in #wc17 against India,we Indians would have accept your marriage proposal with @imVkohli.but you knead on your feet.Sorry — Ambalika Guha (@iamAmbl) 11 September 2017

Kindly check the spellings before writing in the precious things, it’s Kohli not kholi..@Danni_Wyatt — sreenivas Adumalla (@anantha4u1246) 12 September 2017

While plenty of users corrected Wyatt’s mistake, there were some who came out in support of the cricketer and said that feelings are often more important than spellings.

those asking @Danni_Wyatt to spell Kohli’s name properly, bhai logo bhawnao ko samjho …kohli ho ya kholi ki farak painda hai — Saurabh Thapliyal (@saurabhthapliya) 11 September 2017

Ignore the spelling mistake.

But the emotions is👌👌❤.

Lucky fan @Danni_Wyatt — Rahul Gupta (@imrahulrg) 12 September 2017

Serious love .. Gori love indian ❤❤😍😍😘😘 new india 😂😂 — कटाक्ष BooRa (@boora80531) 12 September 2017

would love to see more pictures of you both!!! — Sourabhpatil (@imspatil) 11 September 2017

Ever since making her debut in 2010 against India, Danielle has played 53 one-day internationals for her country. She has scored 602 runs and has 27 wickets to her name.

