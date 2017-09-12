Only in Express
  • Twitterati trolls England’s Danielle Wyatt for spelling Virat Kohli’s name wrong

Twitterati trolls England’s Danielle Wyatt for spelling Virat Kohli’s name wrong

While Virat Kohli has emerged as one of the best batsmen across all three formats, England women's team all-rounder Danielle Wyatt has been a huge admirer of the Indian skipper. On Monday she revealed a special gift from the Indian skipper.

By: Express Web Desk | Published:September 12, 2017 3:29 pm
Danielle Wyatt got a chance to interact with Virat Kohli when the Indian cricket team toured England back in 2014. (Source: Twitter)
Related News

Danielle Wyatt, member of England’s women team that won the World Cup by defeating Mithali Raj-led Indian side, is in the social media limelight for ‘being in love’ with Virat Kohli. Wyatt, on Monday, took to Twitter and shared a photo revealing a special gift from the Indian skipper.

Wyatt, who had earlier proposed Kohli to marry her, made a spelling mistake while writing Kohli’s name on the toe end of the bat. Instead of Virat Kohli, she wrote “Virat Kholi”. “Back training this week. Can’t wait to use this beast Thanks @imVkohli #ping #middlesbiggerthanme,” Danielle wrote in her post on Twitter.

This is not the first time when Wyatt has expressed her love for Virat on social media. Previously, the 26-year old had tweeted “Kohli marry me” back when Kohli impressed everyone with the bat for India during the 2014 World T20.

However, Danielle’s gesture didn’t go out well as Kohli fans were quick to react as they trolled the player without wasting time.

While plenty of users corrected Wyatt’s mistake, there were some who came out in support of the cricketer and said that feelings are often more important than spellings.

Ever since making her debut in 2010 against India, Danielle has played 53 one-day internationals for her country. She has scored 602 runs and has 27 wickets to her name.

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
More Related News
  1. No Comments.
Most Read
Live Cricket Scores & Results

Best of Express

Pro Kabaddi League 2017 - Points Table
  • Zone A
  • Zone B
No.
Team
P
W
L
D
Pts

Pro Kabaddi League 2017 - Schedule
Sep 10, 201721:00 IST
Motilal Nehru School of Sports, Sonepat
19
Inter Zone Challenge Week - Match 72
FT
37
Telugu Titans beat Haryana Steelers (37-19)
Sep 12, 201720:00 IST
Motilal Nehru School of Sports, Sonepat
VS
Zone B - Match 73
Sep 12, 201721:00 IST
Motilal Nehru School of Sports, Sonepat
VS
Zone A - Match 74

Get your a** up, you are not being paid to sleep 